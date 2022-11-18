TAOS — Eloy Jeantete, a former Taos mayor and councilor, a banker and a luminary of the Taos community, has died.

He was 94.

"He was a mover and shaker of our community — and a good friend also," said Francis Cordova, a Taos rancher and New Mexico Army National Guard veteran who recalled spending a lot of time working on veterans issues with Jeantete, a veteran of the Korean War.

This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of the Santa Fe New Mexican.

