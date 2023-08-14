Karina Armijo, who recently stepped away from her post as the town of Taos’ marketing and tourism director, has accepted the executive director job with the New Mexico Outdoor Recreation Division.

Armijo, who announced she was stepping down from her Taos position July 31, will begin her new role with the state Sept. 18.

“New Mexico has been my home for almost 30 years, and I’m so honored to serve in this role where I can champion a sustainable and equitable outdoor recreation economy that celebrates the diverse people, culture, and landscape of our beautiful state,” Armijo said in a statement.

