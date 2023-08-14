Karina Armijo, who recently stepped away from her post as the town of Taos’ marketing and tourism director, has accepted the executive director job with the New Mexico Outdoor Recreation Division.
Armijo, who announced she was stepping down from her Taos position July 31, will begin her new role with the state Sept. 18.
“New Mexico has been my home for almost 30 years, and I’m so honored to serve in this role where I can champion a sustainable and equitable outdoor recreation economy that celebrates the diverse people, culture, and landscape of our beautiful state,” Armijo said in a statement.
Armijo had been employed by the town of Taos since 2015, during which time she implemented a tourism promotion strategy that grew annual lodgers’ tax collections from $800,000 to $1.75 million.
During her time with the town, Armijo directed the effort to create Taos’ short-term rental ordinance after the passage of House Bill 117 during the 2020 legislative session, which enabled local governments to collect lodgers’ tax from short-term rental properties. She also negotiated the first Volunteer Collections Agreement with Airbnb in the state, which resulted in a 20% increase in lodgers’ tax collection for the town. She played a key role in establishing the first scheduled public charter air service for the region.
She served as a board member for the Taos County Chamber of Commerce since 2022 and has been a board director for the New Mexico Hospitality Association since 2020. She was named Tourism Professional of the Year by the hospitality association in 2022 and has earned a series of awards and accolades for tourism marketing and promotion over the years on behalf of Visit Taos.
“I’m incredibly grateful to have Karina lead the Office of Outdoor Recreation as we enter this new chapter and I’m fully confident in her ability and potential to deliver for New Mexico,” said Acting Tourism Secretary Lancing Adams.