TAOS — As the Russian military began its invasion of Ukraine last month, Kristina Selander of Albuquerque scrambled to find ways to help her ex-husband, James Wisch, safely leave Kyiv and get out of the country.
She enlisted the help of their friends and families, including the children they raised together, to let elected officials in the U.S. and others worldwide know Wisch was still in Ukraine.
Wisch is a longtime Albuquerque resident who, for four years, worked on internet technology and network projects involving Taos Pueblo and Taos County school districts. Now, he's newly wed and stuck in Ukraine as Russian military forces creep closer to where he, his wife and her parents are sheltering, an hourslong drive south of Kyiv. He said he's helping to defend Ukraine by participating in cyberwarfare against Russia.
In a Zoom interview, Wisch told The Taos News he has worked as an IT consultant teaching "IT English to students all over the world, including in Kyiv, but also in Russia, Germany, Spain, Hong Kong." He abandoned his apartment in Kyiv the day the Russian invasion began.
Wisch initially appeared receptive to the idea of leaving Ukraine, Selander said, but he subsequently made clear to his family in Albuquerque he wasn't ready to abandon his adopted country. After living and working in Kyiv for the past 2½ years, he married a Ukrainian woman just before the invasion.
"We realized in the past couple [of] days he's not leaving, and we’ve turned our sights on planning for the worst-case scenario," Selander said with a sigh. "Obviously, we want him to be safe, and obviously, the kids would like their dad in their life. They're adults, young adults, and this is terrifying.
"But if he decides today he needs to get out, I know everybody's going to work to get him out," she said, adding Wisch is only one of a multitude of people trapped in Ukraine. "It's not just about our family. It's about every family that is scared for anybody over there that is trying to get out, or who has lost somebody already; this is very frightening."
Wisch said his plan to leave was derailed, in part, when he and his wife tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after the invasion began Feb. 24.
"When we realized the mad crush of people who are at the borders right now, we decided to go someplace safe for a couple of days and wait to see what was going to happen and then figure out which border we were going to go to before we headed out," Wisch said. "It would have been terrible to be a refugee with COVID and get all my fellow refugees sick on the bus or the train."
On Monday, Wisch told The Taos News he had applied to join the International Legion of Defense of Ukraine — fightforua.org — which was formed in the days following the invasion.
"I've been laying in bed for two weeks watching people die, watching the bombs fall closer and closer to the home [in Kyiv] I can't get back to," he said. "I had a great life here and just got married. Now, I want to fight with every inch of my body, mind and soul. ... How could I run away and still look my wife in the eyes?"
While recovering from his bout with COVID-19, Wisch said he is helping to translate articles and reports posted on the Ukrainian news website, LB.ua, which, since the invasion, has been dominated by war coverage.
He said Ukrainians and many expats like him who remained in the country are less scared of the Russian invaders than they are determined and angry. He said he's "never really shot a gun" and, until this week, said it was doubtful he'd actually bear arms against the Russian military. He's more skilled at waging the type of war taking place in cyberspace.
"Because we can't have classes, I have my students at work; you know, they're hacking Russian websites, of course," Wisch said. "They may not be holding a gun, but they are a part of the war effort for sure."
So far, internet and electrical services haven't been interrupted where Wisch is sheltering, but supplies of food and medicine are dwindling.
"It's getting less and less," he said. "But at the same time, there are different places like elementary schools that have been set up as food distribution centers. Every grandma is taking all their canned food out of their basement."
"Ukraine has the best internet in the world," he added, confident his connectivity with the outside world would hold up.
"Ukraine has 40 million people, and they're all mad like a bunch of bees and willing to do anything and everything," Wisch said.
He said Americans who want to support Ukraine can do so by organizing shipments of medical supplies and other necessities.
"I'm able to help with the information side of the war, and by supporting my friends here in Ukraine," he said, reiterating the need for supplies of food and medicine. "I have a nurse friend who is collecting all the unused old medical supplies and equipment from her hospital in California to send here, and she has the whole hospital helping out."
He said Ukrainian volunteer militias need military training manuals as well.
"One more thing," Wisch said. "Ukraine desperately needs New Mexican salsa, specifically from Taos.
"And don't give up on Ukraine," he added. "Call your senator or your representatives and tell them to support a no-fly zone, that we demand a no-fly zone."
This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.
