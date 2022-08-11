TAOS — A former Taos County District Attorney’s Office investigator who was sentenced to prison for the distribution of child pornography has received a different sentence after the Attorney General’s Office said it had misinterpreted the state statute.

Tomas Trujillo, 53, worked for the 8th Judicial District Attorney’s Office from 2007-17. In 2020, he was indicted by a grand jury on two counts of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of a visual medium depicting sexual exploitation of a child under the age of 13.

In February, Trujillo accepted a plea deal, in which he pleaded guilty to one of three counts of distribution of child pornography, according to court documents.

A version of this story was originally published in The Taos News, a sister paper to The Santa Fe New Mexican.

Popular in the Community