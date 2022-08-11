TAOS — A former Taos County District Attorney’s Office investigator who was sentenced to prison for the distribution of child pornography has received a different sentence after the Attorney General’s Office said it had misinterpreted the state statute.
Tomas Trujillo, 53, worked for the 8th Judicial District Attorney’s Office from 2007-17. In 2020, he was indicted by a grand jury on two counts of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of a visual medium depicting sexual exploitation of a child under the age of 13.
In February, Trujillo accepted a plea deal, in which he pleaded guilty to one of three counts of distribution of child pornography, according to court documents.
After receiving a sentence of one year in jail, one year of house arrest and five years of probation, the state has said it will request his sentence be one year in jail and five years of probation — one of those including a year of house arrest.
In a motion hearing last week, Jonathan Gardner with the Attorney General's Office acknowledged there had been confusion over Trujillo's sentencing.
“There is just one issue that remains to be decided, and that is the structure of the probation term for Mr. Trujillo’s sentence,” said Gardner. “Based on the state's reading, he would need to be sentenced to house arrest as the first year of his probation sentence — so his sentence would be a year at the [Taos] County Detention Center, followed by a five-year term of supervised probation, the first year of which would be served on house arrest.”
Gardner said the original sentence stated Trujillo would serve one year in jail, one year on house arrest, “then five years of probation after that.” However, due to concerns with the state statute, Gardner clarified officials are “moving to reconsider to ensure that the sentence that is entered comports with the statutory guidelines,” which will see Trujillo serve one year in jail, and for the year of house arrest to run concurrently with his probation.
“The way [the sentencing decision] was originally written, it would have been a year of detention, a year of house arrest, and then five years of probation, which would have been six years of actual probation, which is one year beyond the statutory jurisdiction,” said Trujillo’s attorney Herman “Chico” Gallegos.
First Judicial District Judge T. Glenn Ellington, who is presiding over the case due to the defendant's previous employment with the 8th District, said he felt comfortable with the decision, and said he planned to let Trujillo serve the remainder of his incarceration at the Taos County jail, where he has been since his arrest in February.
“I felt and still believe that [Trujillo] would be better managed in the Taos County jail than in the penitentiary of New Mexico,” said Ellington.
A version of this story was originally published in The Taos News, a sister paper to The Santa Fe New Mexican.