TAOS — The former longtime manager of the U.S. Bank on Taos Plaza, who last year was accused of stealing more than $500,000 from account-holders, pleaded guilty this week to a felony count of embezzlement.
A plea deal was almost canceled at the last minute as bank officials and attorneys waited in court Tuesday for Rose Vargas to arrive. She was than 15 minutes late and said she hadn't been aware the plea hearing was scheduled.
Defense attorney Alan Maestas asked state District Judge Emilio Chavez to reschedule the hearing, which prompted prosecutor Carmela Starace to say she was going to withdraw the plea deal.
Instead, Starace said she would prosecute Vargas on two counts of embezzlement initially filed in the case.
Starace also accused Maestas of engaging in "shenanigans" in the case.
After speaking privately with the judge, however, the attorneys later decided to move forward with the plea deal and Vargas accepted the terms.
Vargas was accused of moving money from accounts between 2015 and 2018. While she was accused of stealing more than $500,000, she was indicted on charges of embezzling just over $100,000 from two clients, according to Deputy District Attorney Ron Olsen. Other funds Vargas was accused of embezzling belonged to members of her family, Olsen said, and his office chose not to pursue charges.
Although a sentencing hearing for Vargas was held immediately after the plea conference, the judge delayed a decision on her sentence so the court could draft a restitution plan calling for Vargas to pay back some of the stolen money.
"I think she is a great candidate for probation [rather than prison]," Maestas told the judge.
Starace, who said Vargas embezzled money from her parents' account, pushed for the maximum sentence.
Vargas fought back tears as she made statements to the court. She said she would live with the shame of what she had done forever.
"My actions are a result of my own personal failures," Vargas said. "I allowed myself to make decisions out of desperation, and for that I am truly sorry."
Court staff will have up to 60 days to prepare the restitution plan.
John Miller of The Taos News contributed to this report.
A version of this story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of the Santa Fe New Mexican.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.