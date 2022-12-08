A former state senator who vowed to bring a lawsuit against Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for allegedly threatening him with “escalating consequences” unless he withdrew a request he filed under the New Mexico Inspection of Public Records Act made good on his promise Thursday.

Jacob Candelaria, who resigned from the state Senate last month, claims he withdrew the 2020 public records request out of fear of “unlawful retaliation” by the governor.

“Part of the relief we’re asking for in the case is that the court order the office of the governor to produce all of these public records that were constructively denied because of her threats, to order the Governor’s Office to produce them at no charge to my law firm,” said Candelaria, an Albuquerque-based attorney.

