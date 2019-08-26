Former State Police officials get $900,000 in settlement

Three former New Mexico law enforcement officials received a total of $900,000 after accusing the former state police chief of discrimination and retaliation, according to documents released Monday.
The state paid the sum to former Lt. Julia Armendariz , former Sgt. Monica Martinez-Jones and former Deputy Chief Ryan Suggs , according to a settlement signed by the plaintiffs in December 2018 and released by the state General Services Department on Monday.
Diane Garrity, a Santa Fe-based lawyer for the three officials who filed the suit, also received a $100,000 payout in a settlement with the General Services Department after she alleged in a separate lawsuit that the department refused to provide related public records.
The three former officials filed a June 2018 lawsuit accusing former state police Chief Pete Kassetas of using his position to promote and protect women with whom he was interested in having personal relationships, while passing over other officials and punishing those who reported misconduct.
The lawsuit also accused Kassetas of “mooning” staff members in Ruidoso, sending a photo of testicles to then-Deputy Public Safety Secretary Amy Orlando and referring to women as “bitches.”
The former chief has denied he discriminated against or harassed anyone who filed that lawsuit or others, though he acknowledged the mooning incident and sending an off-color text to Orlando.
The release of the new documents came after settlements were disclosed earlier this month showing three other former Department of Public Safety employees received a total of $1 million after alleging they were sexually harassed or were victims of sexual discrimination.
Days before former Gov. Susana Martinez left office last December, her General Services Department settled several sexual harassment complaints and lawsuits by former state police officers and Department of Public Safety employees claiming sexual harassment by Kassetas.
State lawyers sealed the settlements to keep them out of the public view for five years. However, General Services Secretary Ken Ortiz , appointed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, said his agency wouldn’t honor the five-year seal and began posting the settlements this month.
“This Complaint is based on Kassetas’ blatant, ongoing, and systematic discrimination against NMSP officers based on gender and sexual orientation and his retaliation against those who oppose his unlawful, discriminatory and improper conduct,” the lawsuit against Kassetas read. “It is also based on DPS’s failure or refusal to address Kassetas’s discriminatory and retaliatory treatment of Plaintiffs and other highly ranked, mostly female, employees.”
The separate $100,000 settlement with Garrity was notarized on Jan. 3, 2019 and also released by General Services on Monday.
In a complaint filed in August 2018, Garrity sought an injunction to force the department to comply with the New Mexico Inspection of Public Records Act and release documents she had requested that were related to settlements paid by the state.
“Because the records sought go directly to allegations contained in the Complaints filed in the Kassetas Law Suit, which Governor Susana Martinez’s office has vehemently denied in the media, the public records sought are expected to support plaintiffs’ claims,” Garrity’s attorneys wrote in the complaint.