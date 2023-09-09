A former Republican state House member and current public education commissioner announced Friday she plans to run for Congress against U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández.
Sharon Clahchischilliage, a member of the Navajo Nation, represented District 4 in the northwestern corner of the state in the House from 2013 to 2018 and currently represents District 5, also in northwestern New Mexico, on the Public Education Commission.
In a news release reported by the Grant County Beat, Clahchischilliage accused the Democratic incumbent of prioritizing "a radical agenda over the people of New Mexico."
“We are tired of hearing one thing from our elected officials in New Mexico and watch them do another in Washington," she said. "Teresa Leger Fernández has promised a lot and delivered on none of it, probably because she’s too busy playing politics and pushing President Biden’s failed agenda on us. It’s time for Congress to hear a voice like mine, someone who has served our country, taught in the classroom, raised on the family farm, and fought against the radicals in Santa Fe."
The 3rd Congressional District, which Leger Fernández has represented since she was elected in 2020, covers Northern New Mexico and, after it was redrawn in 2021, much of Eastern New Mexico as far south as Hobbs and Roswell. Despite being redrawn to include more territory, it is still the most Democratic-leaning in the state, with an almost 63% estimated Democratic vote share, according to the Princeton Gerrymandering Project.
Leger Fernández, a Las Vegas, N.M., native, was a lawyer working in such areas as voting rights, tribal sovereignty and environmental and water protection before running for Congress. She has won both of her elections easily, beating her Republican opponent with 59% of the vote in 2020 and 58% in 2022.