Sharon Clahchischilliage

A former Republican state House member and current public education commissioner announced Friday she plans to run for Congress against U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández.

Sharon Clahchischilliage, a member of the Navajo Nation, represented District 4 in the northwestern corner of the state in the House from 2013 to 2018 and currently represents District 5, also in northwestern New Mexico, on the Public Education Commission.

In a news release reported by the Grant County Beat, Clahchischilliage accused the Democratic incumbent of prioritizing "a radical agenda over the people of New Mexico."

