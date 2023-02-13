A former state Environment Department official must pay $250 to settle what a state panel found was an ethical breach when she backed a ruling favorable to a federal agency that was in the midst of hiring her. 

Former Deputy Environment Secretary Stephanie Stringer agreed to pay the penalty — the maximum allowed for a code of conduct breach — to the State Ethics Commission.

As part of the deal, Stringer doesn't have to admit wrongdoing for actions she took regarding a permit for Los Alamos National Laboratory's radioactive liquid waste treatment plant while she sought a job with the agency that oversees the lab. 