A former state employee who has received two settlements to resolve gender pay discrimination claims related to her employment at two state agencies in the past decade has filed a new complaint, saying she continued to suffer fallout from those claims when she worked at the state Environment Department.

Stephanie Sloman's new complaint says she was paid less than a man hired to do substantially similar work at the Environment Department and was fired based in part on her previous self-advocacy when employed by the Department of Finance Administration and the Department of Corrections. 

Sloman received settlements in 2014 for workplace discrimination at the Department of Finance Administration and in 2017 for similar discrimination at the Department of Corrections.

