A former state employee who has received two settlements to resolve gender pay discrimination claims related to her employment at two state agencies in the past decade has filed a new complaint, saying she continued to suffer fallout from those claims when she worked at the state Environment Department.
Stephanie Sloman's new complaint says she was paid less than a man hired to do substantially similar work at the Environment Department and was fired based in part on her previous self-advocacy when employed by the Department of Finance Administration and the Department of Corrections.
Sloman received settlements in 2014 for workplace discrimination at the Department of Finance Administration and in 2017 for similar discrimination at the Department of Corrections.
From 2018 to 2021, Sloman worked for the Environment Department as a compensation and classification manager and also served as acting human resources bureau chief for two of those years, according to her most recent complaint filed April 28 in state District Court.
According to that complaint, Sloman was paid $35.70 per hour while performing the duties of acting bureau chief between 2018 and 2020, but a man later hired to fill the position was paid $45 per hour. She also alleges the department intentionally posted the position while she was on vacation to deny her an opportunity to apply.
Her complaint accuses the Environment Department, Environment Secretary James Kenney and former Deputy Secretary Jennifer Pruett of violating the state Whistleblower Act and Fair Pay for Women Act and seeks an unspecified amount of damages.
She's also asking the court to order the Environment Department to place a notice in each of its offices detailing its violations of the New Mexico Human Rights Act and New Mexico Fair Pay for Women Act for a period of three years.
The lawsuit also accuses Kenney and Pruett of retaliating against her for her previous successful claims, saying after reading about them in a news account they began to treat her "in a hostile and dismissive manner in the workplace."
Her Whistleblower Act claims are related to her allegations the Environment Department lashed back at her after she reported she'd been ordered to take illegal actions such as firing an employee who was on leave in relation to a rape-related mental health condition, according to the suit.
Previous media reports suggest a lack of transparency regarding the previous payments of public money to Sloman.
The Albuquerque Journal reported in 2019 that Sloman was one of five female administrators at the Department of Finance Administration who had received a combined $650,000 "secret settlement" in 2014 to settle claims of workplace discrimination and mistreatment by male supervisors at the agency. The women were required to keep the settlement confidential as part of the agreement and could be penalized $5,000 for unauthorized disclosures, according to the story.
Sloman later received $100,000 to resolve a 2017 complaint in which she alleged she was paid less than a male counterpart at the state Department of Corrections, the Journal reported.
Online court records show the 2017 complaint named then-Gov. Susana Martinez, the Department of Corrections, the Department of Finance Administration and several state officials as defendants and also alleged, like Sloman's most recent complaint, that she continued to experience retaliation for having called out gender pay disparities in the past.
The government defendants had the case moved to federal court, online court records show. A judge dismissed it in 2018 upon a joint motion from the parties saying they'd resolved their differences.
A search of the settlements on the state Sunshine Portal did not reveal either of those settlements.
Sloman referred questions to her attorney, former state Sen. Jacob Candelaria, who said Friday he did not know the details of the previous settlements. Santa Fe attorney Merit Bennett, who represented Sloman on her 2017 complaint, said Friday he was prevented by a confidentiality agreement from discussing the terms of the settlements.
The state General Services Department, which administers most settlements in lawsuits against state government, did not respond to a call seeking comment Friday.