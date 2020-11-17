New Mexico's former Cabinet secretary of the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management is among those who applied for a new director position at the city of Santa Fe, created as part of a sweeping reorganization.
Jackie Lindsey emerged as a leading contender for the high-profile position as head of the city's new Community Health and Safety Department, which will play a key role in a reorganization that Mayor Alan Webber has said will improve the operation and management of city government.
Lindsey interviewed for the job, along with two other applicants, but the city, which received only 17 applications, has since decided to launch another search.
"It is a really unique position," Kristine Mihelcic, the city’s council and constituent services director and acting spokeswoman, said Monday.
"Given COVID, given the current uncertainty and climate all across the state and country, at this time, based on the application pool and the people that were interviewed, the direction of the city was to readvertise," she said.
Efforts to reach Lindsey for comment were unsuccessful.
Lindsey served in the administration of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for less than a year. She resigned from her $156,000-a-year job with the state in November 2019 to focus on her family and health, Lindsey said in a statement to the governor at the time.
Her abrupt resignation generated questions. It came a day after Lujan Grisham and other state officials met with Lindsey on efforts to combat potential domestic terrorism in New Mexico.
In her application to the city, Lindsey wrote she was "interested in a complex and fulfilling job, which challenges and utilizes my entire skill set while making a significant difference for the health, safety and security of citizens, an organization, and ultimately, our country."
The two other applicants who made it to the interview process are also women.
They are Anna Blea, who has been the director of Phame Inc., a Santa Fe-based nonprofit for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, since 2007, and Annaelisa Holguin Steadman, whose position as general counsel for Pojoaque Pueblo was eliminated earlier this year.
Among those who applied but didn't get an interview were two current city employees: Michael Dimas, a Santa Fe native who is a sergeant with the Santa Fe Police Department, and Andrés Mercado, a longtime paramedic who oversees the city's Mobile Integrated Health Office.
The job posting also drew applications from a customer service representative for a local propane company and a supervisor for a Texas-based brick manufacturing company, according to documents obtained under a public records request.
Under the mayor's reorganization, which the City Council approved in September, the new Community Health and Safety Department encompasses police, fire, emergency management and community services.
A job advertisement posted on the city's website showed an annual salary for the position in the range of about $102,700 to $154,000.
