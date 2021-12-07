Orlando Romero of Pojoaque has announced his intention to run for the District 1 Santa Fe County Commission seat in the June 7 Democratic primary election.
In a news release Tuesday, Romero, 70, said he had never thought about running for elected office in the past but was encouraged by friends and family after retiring in 2020. After mulling it over for a year, he decided to give it a shot, he said.
“It just seemed like an opportunity and the right time,” Romero said in an interview. “I am very familiar with the issues here. I worked for five years as the current commissioner’s liaison. I just feel like I can devote my experiences and skills to the area to try to improve a lot of different things.”
Romero served as constituent services liaison for District 1 Commissioner Henry Roybal from 2015-20. Roybal, also a Democrat, was first elected in 2015 and is facing term limits.
Commissioners can only serve two consecutive terms.
District 1 is the county’s northernmost district, stretching from northern Santa Fe into the southeastern portions of Española and Chimayó.
It also includes San Illdefonso Pueblo, Tesuque Pueblo, the Pueblo of Pojoaque and Nambe Pueblo.
Romero pledged to build a strong foundation for growth and development for District 1 residents, and listed water management; road infrastructure; broadband internet expansion and improvement; and open space management among his priorities.
“I believe I have a full understanding of this unique, diverse and urban district,” he said. “Throughout my career, I’ve gained experience and skills that I believe will help facilitate the needs of the people in this area, many of them whose family has lived here for generations.”
Before his retirement in April 2020, Romero worked as deputy secretary of the New Mexico General Services Department, deputy chief of staff for Gov. Bruce King, chief clerk of the State Corporation Commission — the predecessor to the state Public Regulation Commission — and chief of staff for the PRC, according to his news release.
Romero also previously worked as the director of Pueblo of Pojoaque Realty and owned his own consulting firm for local governments and private-sector businesses.
Romero, who has two adult children, is the son of Alfonso “Punchy” Romero and Trinidad Salazar, who owned Al’s Drug Store in Pojoaque for 50 years.
He attended Holy Cross Elementary School in Santa Cruz before graduating from St. Michael’s High School. He holds a business administration degree from Creighton University.
