Jeff Bingaman might be one of the worst self-promoters in history.
As he outlined the potential market for his new book, Breakdown: A Lesson for a Congress in Crisis, the former U.S. senator-turned-author responded with the kind of typical toe-in-the-sand understatement that somehow saw him through three decades in a place where humility is anything but a virtue.
“You gotta be a policy wonk to like that book,” he said with a smile.
Well, not exactly. But if you’re wondering how or why Congress seems to be a pit of sluggish futility, Bingaman said he hopes he can point readers to the place where things began to go off the rails — and where they could get back on track.
Bingaman, 78, said Breakdown, written in his Santa Fe office many years after leaving the Senate in 2013, is a bit of a cleanse following 30 years in Washington, D.C., where he tried to concentrate on the problems at hand, not lobby for a Sunday morning spot on Meet the Press.
But after watching Washington up close and then from afar, Bingaman said he had to start tapping on his computer about what he saw — and sees.
“I wrote it to get some things off my chest,” he said, sitting in his spare but spacious office in downtown Santa Fe. “I had some things I thought needed to be said and I’ve probably said ’em too many times for most people who know me. But at any rate, I wrote ’em down. So that’s why I did it.
“I hope someone in Congress pays a little attention to it,” he added, “and I’m sending some copies to people there.”
Bingaman’s career, which spanned eras as diverse as presidents Ronald Reagan to Barack Obama, coincided with massive changes in the body politic, and specifically, the U.S. Senate. Though many have lamented the breakdown of political norms (and efficiencies) and blamed them on former President Donald Trump, Bingaman said the reality of change could be found as far back as the mid-1990s, an era that intersects with the arrival of Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich.
Dysfunction, he said, has followed a traceable arc and usually ends with four basic problems: threatened (and executed) shutdowns of the U.S. government; bellicose braying on defaulting on the national debt; abusing the filibuster; and refusing to consider a president’s nominee to the Supreme Court.
The latter two items are specific to the Senate, a once-genteel place where Republicans and Democrats could battle on the floor but have dinner or a beverage together when business hours were done. Those days seem far, far away now, though Bingaman said he doesn’t think they have to stay that way.
But he’s not kidding anyone, either. Bingaman said lawmakers have five major impediments to overcome in the quest to govern well, not merely stay in power. And he says the pressure to toe the party line, an overreliance on the polls, and political ideology pressure from special interests and the media combine to make compromise all the more difficult.
“I think it comes down to each person who gets elected to Congress,” he said. “They have to do sort of what they can to mitigate those impediments. I don’t know that you can do it systematically.”
Bingaman, who retired to Santa Fe after leaving the Senate in 2013, heads to his office Monday through Friday. He keeps in touch with friends but mostly revels in a pair of grandchildren he shares with his wife, Anne. He said he’ll do a small tour, both in Santa Fe and Washington after the book comes out in earnest later this month. His poker face dissolves to another friendly smile when asked if he thinks Breakdown has a chance at the New York Times’ best-seller list.
“I doubt it, he said. “I think you’ve gotta really gear up your PR effort to do that.”