Jeff Bingaman might be one of the worst self-promoters in history.

As he outlined the potential market for his new book, Breakdown: A Lesson for a Congress in Crisis, the former U.S. senator-turned-author responded with the kind of typical toe-in-the-sand understatement that somehow saw him through three decades in a place where humility is anything but a virtue.

“You gotta be a policy wonk to like that book,” he said with a smile.

Popular in the Community