The real estate group that purchased the vacant Alvord Elementary School now plans to make the project a fully residential property.
Local real estate broker David Barker, part of the team that bought the Alarid Street property from Santa Fe Public Schools in 2017, originally wanted to convert the campus into a live-work space for artists with a commercial component. But in a recent interview, he said his team is shifting plans for the 2.8-acre site.
The Barker group, which includes John Barker, David Barker's brother, as well as their sister Lisa Barker, is working with architects on designs and drawings for the property just west of the Railyard, David Barker said.
Other than the change in scope, David Barker said not much else has changed for the project and that it remains a work in progress.
"We're waiting for the right idea," David Barker said, "the right opportunity to present itself so we can charge ahead."
David Barker said the original plan was to remodel the school to accommodate a mix of business tenants, including a restaurant and an area for art storage. The team also planned to have six live-work spaces depending on market demand and costs.
The team has returned to the drawing board, however, after deciding to ditch the commercial component.
Barker said there is no timeline to deliver the newly realized project.
The Barker group purchased the 30,000-square-foot property from the school district for $2.55 million as the district struggled to reduce operating costs and fill gaps in its budget.
The district closed the school in 2010 as enrollment at the then-80-year-old school dwindled. Students were relocated to Aspen Community Magnet School, alongside students from Kaune and Larragoite elementary schools.
It remained vacant for a year until Tierra Encantada Charter School, a bilingual charter school, leased the campus. Tierra Encantada left the campus in 2017.
The Barker group stepped in with an offer, which ultimately was accepted by the school board with the deal contingent upon City Council approval of zoning changes for the property. The City Council approved the changes in 2018.
The zoning was changed from residential to business-Capitol district, the same as the nearby Railyard, where David Barker's real estate agency is located.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.