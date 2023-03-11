Philip Gudwin cherishes a trove of memories that center on his wife, Barbara: her devotion to kids, her love for life, her bravery in the face of a devastating illness.

But a piece of paper, read during Barbara Gudwin's memorial service Tuesday, stands out.

"I admire you for so many reasons," one of her friends wrote, referring to the former Santa Fe Public Schools Board of Education member and inveterate local volunteer. "Your contributions to our community, particularly on behalf of children, your patience, calm presence, your intellect and curiosity, your compassion. And to add to all that, your insight and sense of humor. You have made a difference in the community you have chosen as your home.