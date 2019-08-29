A judge on Thursday sentenced a former Santa Fe Catholic school art teacher to 12 years in prison for molesting a young student, a decision rendered during a tearful hearing attended by family members of the victim and the teacher.
A jury in October found Aaron Dean Chavez guilty of one count of criminal sexual contact of a child after a 6-year-old girl accused him of inappropriately touching her in 2016 while tucking in her shirt in a first-grade classroom at Santa Niño Regional Catholic School.
Chavez, 51, on Thursday continued to insist his actions were not sexual.
Two other girls also had accused him of similar conduct, but jurors deadlocked on those charges.
Judge T. Glenn Ellington imposed a maximum 15-year sentence on Chavez but suspended three of those years. He also gave Chavez credit for 1,318 days he had already served on electronic monitoring after his arrest and in jail after his conviction.
Prosecutor Larissa Breen told the courtroom that the one criminal contact with the 6-year-old student “is but a small piece of a larger generation of girls, that we don’t know completely the entire number of, that are going to have to spend the rest of their lives recovering from the trauma that Aaron Chavez has inflicted upon them.”
Breen asked Ellington for “a strict, harsh intervention” on Chavez, who she said remained “arrogant” and “in denial” about what he had done.
“He continues to be, and has been, a threat to our community,” Breen said.
The victim’s mother told the judge that the morning of Jan. 16, 2016, when her daughter told her about the incident on the way to gymnastics, “turned into the worst day of our lives.”
“I will never forget the feeling of my stomach turning, the urge to throw up, and the fear I had,” the mother said, as her daughter told and showed her how Chavez touched her. “As a parent, our priority is to always make sure our children are safe, healthy and happy.”
The mother told Ellington that Chavez “used his power and position to destroy the life of our little girl.” She said her daughter had told Chavez that she could tuck in her own shirt, but that Chavez used the opportunity to touch her daughter’s genitals. After that day, the girl’s mother said, her daughter changed.
“She was no longer our carefree, excited and confident little girl,” the mother said. “She was withdrawn, worried, anxious and scared. She had nightmare after nightmare, night after night.” Her parents moved her to a different school, but she continues to struggle academically, socially and with her physical health, her mother said, crying.
Chavez’s attorney, John Samore, told the judge his client was “a man of faith,” not only in the religious or spiritual sense, but that he has “faith in the system.” Samore argued that a maximum sentence for the charge should be for criminal conduct in “the outer extremes.
“That’s not this case,” Samore said.
Chavez’s sister addressed the court, saying that his family continued to support him and believe in his innocence.
“We love him. We believe in him,” she said. “And we need him home.”
Chavez later stood and spoke directly to the young girl’s parents.
Chavez said that on the date of the incident, the classroom had been working with pastels, and the girl had her hands were full of pastels. Chavez “instinctively” tucked in her white shirt as the class was ending, “so that her shirt would not get dirty,” he said. The school had a policy that all students must have their shirts tucked in.
“That’s what happened,” Chavez told the family. “Nothing less. Nothing more. Nothing sexual.”
The girl’s parents refused to look at him. At one point, the father jumped up and briefly left the courtroom.
“I meant no harm,” Chavez told them. “It wasn’t malicious, and I’m so sorry.”
Chavez, who asked the judge to be released after his three years and nearly eight months of time already served, went on to say that he would never be able to hold a decent job, was “financially ruined,” and would always have the stigma of being a convicted sexual offender. Chavez’s family, his fiancée and former colleagues were there to support him, he noted.
Ellington withheld specific comment at Thursday’s sentencing hearing on the crime itself, noting that prosecutors said they plan to retry Chavez on the two deadlocked counts as well as add another charge related to a fourth accuser.
“It’s clear that there was a relationship of trust in Mr. Chavez, and that that trust was violated, and that that violation was criminal,” Ellington said.
The judge counseled the victim’s family to seek healing.
“Provide a safe, loving home. A center, a point of reflection,” Ellington told the victim’s mother. “I have had many cases over the years, unfortunately many more horrific than this particular event. And I have seen children recover and thrive. And the one thread that is in those, are the relationships with the people closest to them.”