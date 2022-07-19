Chuck DiMeglio figures he has swum around the world — a trip of 24,901 miles — one lap at a time.
The final distance was completed in the place where he learned to love the water; the swimming pool at La Fonda on the Plaza.
DiMeglio, 62, did the final laps there Sunday, celebrating a feat he says he's been working on for years — roughly 4,000 yards every day.
"My philosophy is, you can accomplish something like this and don't have to take it all at once," DiMeglio, who lives in McLean, Va., said Tuesday in a phone interview. "Some people have said to me, 'Well, why don't you swim more laps to get it done sooner?' But I think part of it is the journey and just enjoying the time you spend doing it."
DiMeglio found refuge in the La Fonda pool as a small child: He and his family lived at the hotel in the early 1960s when his father, Sebastian DiMeglio, was the general manager from 1963-65.
La Fonda's pool, built in 1950, was the place Chuck DiMeglio learned to swim. He recalled there weren't a lot of things for kids to do at the hotel, so he and his siblings spent their days in the water.
To celebrate DiMeglio's achievement, the hotel donated $500 to Santa Fe’s Northern Aquatic Club — a nonprofit that provides swimming and water safety lessons to communities that historically have been cut off from swimming. The DiMeglio family agreed to match the contribution and any additional donations up to $750.
The DiMeglios moved around a lot after they lived in Santa Fe, making an effort to swim wherever possible. DiMeglio said one of the least water-friendly stops was when the family lived in Williamsburg, Va., where there weren't many pools.
"My high school swim team had a four-lane, 20-yard pool, so it was pretty rudimentary at best," he said.
That didn't stop DiMeglio. He eventually made the swim team at the University of Virginia. But after two years, he left the program to focus on his studies.
Still, the yearning for the pool never left. DiMeglio continued to swim and has competed in the U.S. Masters meets. About 25 years ago, he calculated how many miles he had swum and decided to span the globe over time.
"I knew I wanted to do something reasonable," DiMeglio said, who works as an information business consultant and owns his own company, Location Based Services & Content. "So, I just started on that journey."
He said he went to the pool every day, keeping track of how far he'd gone. DiMeglio said he became so accustomed to the routine that it eventually became easier for him to count the days he hadn't gone to the pool. His only real breaks came when was recovering from elbow surgery in 2013, or anytime he was sick — which was rare.
Though he's reached his goal, DiMeglio said he has no intention of quitting. He said he'll continue to hit the pool as long as his body holds up, and hopes to inspire others to set their own goals.
"It may seem daunting, but even five to 10 minutes a day doing any task, you can accomplish an amazing amount," DiMeglio said.