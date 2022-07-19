thumbnail_thumbnail_IMG_2137.jpeg
Chuck DiMeglio in the pool at La Fonda on the Plaza. As a child, he learned to swim in the hotel's pool, and calculates he has swam 24,901 miles in pools, the distance around the Earth.
 Courtesy photo

Chuck DiMeglio figures he has swum around the world — a trip of 24,901 miles — one lap at a time.

The final distance was completed in the place where he learned to love the water; the swimming pool at La Fonda on the Plaza.

DiMeglio, 62, did the final laps there Sunday, celebrating a feat he says he's been working on for years — roughly 4,000 yards every day.

