Larry Jenkins, who lived in Santa Fe and worked at several local restaurants in recent years, was one of five men arrested late last month on charges of human trafficking and child solicitation in a sting operation by the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office and federal agents with Homeland Security Investigations.
Also arrested in the operation were state employee Aaron Maestas, 28; Jayden Nez, 19; Alexis Perez-Zuniga, 23; and Michael Jaramillo, 27, according to a news release.
Jenkins, 43, was an employee at Santa Fe restaurants as recently as 2019.
He is accused of responding to a decoy advertisement listing a 15-year-old girl on a “commonly used website for advertising and solicitation of prostitution,” according to a criminal complaint filed in Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court. A female sheriff’s deputy posed as a teen girl during the undercover operation.
Jenkins agreed to meet with the teen for a “full service” in exchange for $300, the complaint said. When he arrived at an Albuquerque hotel and entered the room, the decoy deputy gave a signal.
