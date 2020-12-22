Retired Santa Fe Police Department Lt. Michele Williams has filed a whistleblower lawsuit against the city of Santa Fe and Mayor Alan Webber, claiming she was forced out of the department for reporting alleged timecard fraud by a supervisor and missing weapons after a community gun buyback program.
Williams was on the force for 19 years before she announced her retirement in late 2019. At the time, she said she had hit a "glass ceiling." Her retirement took effect in April 2020.
But in a complaint filed earlier this month in state District Court, the former officer accused Webber and the city of violating the Whistleblower Protection Act by retaliating against her after she reported her concerns in 2018 and 2019. She contends her career was effectively ended by officials' illegal actions.
Williams seeks an unspecified amount of damages, including compensation for lost past and future wages, humiliation and damage to her professional reputation.
City spokesman David A. Herndon wrote in an email Tuesday the city had no comment on the allegations in the lawsuit, "but will defend the case as it moves forward."
Santa Fe police did not return phone calls requesting comment.
In December 2018, Williams informed the city manager that since-retired Deputy Chief Robert Vasquez had claimed time worked for a day when he was not on the job. Williams reported the issue to the city manager because police Chief Andrew Padilla had signed off on the timecard and "thus was involved in the concerns," according to the complaint.
Williams' complaint states the city in August 2019 issued a determination that did not sustain her allegations, but she didn't know the basis for that conclusion because a report was never issued.
That same day, she was demoted to an administrative position for reasons that were never disclosed and informed she was the target of an internal affairs investigation, according to her lawsuit.
"In transferring Ms. Williams to an administrative position," the lawsuit says, "her duties were significantly changed as she no longer supervised any persons and was no longer engaged in active law enforcement activities … such a transfer is unusual and reserved for the most serious allegations of misconduct against SFPD personnel."
Vasquez wrote in an email Tuesday he was with a sick child on the day in question and was exonerated during an internal affairs investigation conducted by an outside firm that concluded the city's timekeeping system needed to be updated.
In November 2019, the complaint says, Williams discovered while participating in the transfer of weapons collected during a gun buyback program that there were at least two firearms missing from the department's evidence unit and that department personnel had attempted to replace them with two other weapons that were present without evidence tags.
Williams, according to the lawsuit, objected to the swap and completed new evidence tags because she was aware the department had come under fire for mishandling evidence. She submitted a memo regarding the discrepancies to Deputy Chief Ben Valdez, and was informed that she was the target of another internal affairs investigation and placed on administrative leave.
In her complaint, Williams says she "believed she had no future with the department and reasonably feared her employment would be terminated following her indefinite period of administrative leave."
The lawsuit says Williams paid approximately $48,320 toward her Public Employee Retirement Account so she could retire from the department, though she had planned to remain with the police department in hopes of working her way through the ranks and had hoped to become chief one day.
Williams also has two pending lawsuits against the city, both alleging violations of the Inspection of Public Records Act.
