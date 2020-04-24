Paul Lennen, a former Santa Fe police captain and one of the founders of the city’s Police Officers Association, died Sunday at 69.
He had numerous health problems over the last few years, said his wife, Beverly Lennen, a former Santa Fe police chief.
Throughout his career, Paul Lennen worked everywhere, from investigations to a brief stint at City Hall to working on the special operations team, his wife said, but his real passion was working patrol.
“He felt that’s where he could give the most of his knowledge and skills, and most importantly, that’s where he felt he could help younger officers grow and be the best they can be,” Beverly Lennen said.
Paul Lennen and three other sergeants were fired on Christmas Day in 1985, but he got his job back after the four of them formed the Santa Fe Police Officers Association in early 1986.
“The four sergeants went into the whole situation with the concerns of officers and commanders having a voice into not necessarily day-to-day operations, but a voice for working conditions and promoting the best interest of the sworn staff,” Beverly Lennen said.
Detective Tony Trujillo, president of the Santa Fe Police Officers Association, described Paul Lennen as a generous leader.
“[Paul Lennen] was very approachable,” Trujillo said. “You know, being a rookie, you are kind of timid and like, ‘Should I go ask him?’ But he was one of those guys that was, ‘Hey if there is anything you need, come ask me.’ ”
Paul Lennen taught him foundational skills, like writing police reports and conducting interviews, that he has used throughout his career, Trujillo said.
He also remembers Lennen’s tenacity to form the union in the face of pushback from city leaders.
“He believed in unions and that we could help each other,” Trujillo said. “He went forward with it. He continued. He wasn’t intimidated.”
He was also probably the best pitcher the association’s softball league ever had, Trujillo said.
Former police Chief Eric Johnson said he remembers Lennen for his humor.
He remembers he once said something as a rookie that led the other officers, led by Lennen, to play a practical joke on him, but it turned into a teaching moment.
“He taught me a lesson early on to think before you speak,” Johnson said. “It turned out to be a joke, but I really thought I was in trouble. But he did stuff like that to teach you life’s lessons.”
Lennen left the department when it was announced his wife would be the next chief, and the couple moved to Arizona when she retired in 2006 so they could be closer to their grandchildren.
When she worked long hours, Beverly Lennen said, her husband was the parent spending time with their daughter, and he also became a father to her two children from her previous marriage.
As she takes stock of people’s memories of her husband, Beverly Lennen said, one theme emerges: His pride and joy came from watching those he mentored succeed in their careers.
“That probably is truly the legacy that was important to him.”
