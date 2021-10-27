A familiar face is returning to the city of Santa Fe’s Planning Commission.
The Santa Fe City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to appoint Daniel Pava to a two-year term on the city board. Pava, the owner of the Santa Fe-based consulting firm Planning Solutions, served on the commission from 2012-15.
The commission is made up of nine members — two from each City Council district and one at-large member.
Pava’s appointment leaves one Planning Commission empty seat, previously held by District 4 City Council candidate Amanda Chavez. Chavez vacated the seat shortly after announcing her campaign.
Two other members of the commission, Brian Gutierrez and Lee Garcia, are also running for the council.
During Wednesday’s meeting, District 4 Councilor Jamie Cassutt requested an update on when to expect the other position to be filled. Noah Berke, planner manager with the Land Use Department, asked the city to advertise the position again to garner more interest.
Also during Wednesday’s meeting, the council voted to change Planning Commissioner Janet Clow’s membership from at-large to District 2.
Her term will expire Jan. 13, 2023.
In other business, the council approved a resolution clearing the path to set a $15 minimum wage for city employees.
The resolution amended city personnel rules that prohibited the city from offering pay raises to nonpermanent employees. The pay increases, will cost about $294,157 in a fiscal year and will take effect in November.
The city’s current hourly minimum wage for all employees is $12.32.
Employees will have the opportunity to deny the pay increases — if the increase puts other benefits such as food and utility assistance programs in jeopardy.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.