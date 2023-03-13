First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy greets Metropolitan Opera singers Dorothy Coulter, center, and Helen Vanni, right, following their performance of scenes from Mozart’s Così fan tutte at the White House on Feb. 7, 1962.
Metropolitan Opera singers Nolan Van Way and Helen Vanni perform a scene from Mozart's Così fan tutte in the East Room of the White House on Feb. 7, 1962. Vanni died March 5 at age 99 in Albuquerque.
Courtesy John F. Kennedy Presidential Library
A longtime Santa Fe resident, Helen Spaeth Vanni was one of the last major figures from the era that brought the Santa Fe Opera to international attention.
She debuted in 1960, a season in which she sang three leading roles: Cherubino in Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro, the title role in Rossini’s Cinderella, and Tessa in The Gondoliers, the company’s only mainstage foray into Gilbert and Sullivan. In the “Stravinsky Summer” of 1962, Vanni sang the role of Jocasta in Oedipus Rex. Her last stage appearance here was in 1977 as Countess Olga in Umberto Giordano’s Fedora.
The celebrated vocalist, whose career included more than 400 performances at the Metropolitan Opera and 14 seasons with the Santa Fe Opera, died March 5 at age 99 in Albuquerque.
Vanni had all the qualities that could make for an opera diva with none the haughty personality.
“That may have been a detriment to her career, given the era,” said Charles MacKay, Santa Fe Opera’s former general director. He knew Vanni from his first stint at the opera as a production crew and box office staff member during the late 1960s and early 1970s.
“Helen was a warm, gracious and genuinely nice person,” MacKay recalled. “She was a very good actress, as well as a fine musician who was at home in so many types of repertory, from Baroque opera to works by Stravinsky and Arthur Honegger. She even recorded the lieder of Arnold Schoenberg with the pianist Glenn Gould.”
Several unusual aspects of her career demonstrated Vanni’s versatility and talents. She started out singing the smallest of roles at the Metropolitan Opera and soon moved up to some of the largest, an infrequent occurrence during that time.
Vanni began her professional life as a mezzo-soprano and made a successful mid-career switch to lyric soprano roles, also a rarity.
“She really had the confidence and the vocal goods to take on the big soprano repertory,” MacKay said, “especially in the Mozart and Richard Strauss repertory. Big high C's held no terror for Helen.”
Seemingly unflappable onstage composure was another Vanni hallmark.
Johannes Bos-Beijer,CQ a 1973 Santa Fe season production crew member, recalled a Marriage of Figaro that featured big hoop skirts for the women and intricate scenery that rotated during performances. “One night Helen’s dress got caught on a floor bolt and she was stuck singing her aria from a doorway,” he said.
“I had to crawl out to the edge of the set and ended up underneath her dress trying to get her unstuck," he added. "She kept on singing gloriously, but she was holding back laughter at the same time. When I finally got her set free, she sailed away from the door to thunderous applause.”
The seventh of 11 children, Helen Elizabeth Spaeth was born on Jan. 30, 1924, in Davenport, Iowa. She majored in music at the College of Saint Catherine in St. Paul, Minn., then moved to New York to study voice privately.
In addition to her performing career, Vanni chaired the voice department at the Manhattan School of Music and taught at the Cleveland Institute of Music. She and her husband, Mario, moved to Santa Fe in 1983; he died here in 2015.
Vanni was a working mother at a time when most women with the vocal talent for a major opera career chose one or the other.
“My father was terribly fond of opera and music,” said her daughter Angelina Vanni Bozza, “otherwise it wouldn’t have worked. We had some household help, but he had a big role in raising the three kids, cooking meals, things like that. He never showed any signs of stress or being overloaded with getting stuff done.”
Bozza said her mother felt very lucky to be able to do what she did. “She was truly blessed. For her, the most important thing was her family, and then her faith, and then opera.”
At the Metropolitan Opera, Vanni participated in some of the company’s legendary performances, including the 1959 debut of soprano Anna Moffo in La Traviata, the 1960 debut of tenor Jon Vickers in the Cavalleria Rusticana/Pagliacci double bill, and the dual debuts of soprano Leontyne Price and tenor Franco Corelli in a 1961 Trovatore.
Equally memorable but considerably funnier was soprano Galina Vishnevskaya’s 1961 debut as Madame Butterfly, with Vanni as her servant Suzuki. Vishnevskaya imported most of her own staging from behind the Iron Curtain and sang her big aria, “Un bel dì,” in Italian but everything else in Russian, reportedly prompting the Pinkerton to salute the debutante’s nationality by ad libbing “Milk punch or vodka?” instead of Puccini’s original offering of whiskey.