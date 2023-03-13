A longtime Santa Fe resident, Helen Spaeth Vanni was one of the last major figures from the era that brought the Santa Fe Opera to international attention.

She debuted in 1960, a season in which she sang three leading roles: Cherubino in Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro, the title role in Rossini’s Cinderella, and Tessa in The Gondoliers, the company’s only mainstage foray into Gilbert and Sullivan. In the “Stravinsky Summer” of 1962, Vanni sang the role of Jocasta in Oedipus Rex. Her last stage appearance here was in 1977 as Countess Olga in Umberto Giordano’s Fedora.

The celebrated vocalist, whose career included more than 400 performances at the Metropolitan Opera and 14 seasons with the Santa Fe Opera, died March 5 at age 99 in Albuquerque.