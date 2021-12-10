A former director of the city of Santa Fe's Information Technology Division is asking the state Supreme Court to review the city's 7-year-old decision to terminate his employment.
Thomas Williams had worked for the city for 21 years before he was fired in November 2014 for failing to implement a $600,000 data disaster recovery system, court documents say. A hearing officer appointed by the city, a state district judge and the Court of Appeals all found the termination was justified.
But R. Michael Hughes, an attorney for Williams, says in his request for a high court review of the case Williams was not offered "progressive discipline," a rule allowing a city worker who is not accused of serious misconduct to improve and correct performance issues before more severe discipline is handed out.
Documents tied to Williams' appeal of his termination say the city purchased the Hitachi SAN disaster data recovery system in 2007. After officials discovered it had not been fully installed by 2013, they launched an internal investigation. It was complete in March 2014, and Williams was informed he could face discipline, the documents say.
Then-City Manager Brian Snyder fired Williams eight months later.
Hughes said Williams did not receive any discipline for failing to install the system prior to his termination and had asked for additional help and training to complete the work long before the investigation.
City spokesman Dave Herndon said the city does not comment on pending litigation.
Williams first appealed his termination through an internal process, but a hearing officer affirmed the city's decision. He then appealed the decision in 2015 to state District Court, which sent the case back to the city hearing officer for further review. The decision was reaffirmed.
Williams also petitioned the state Court of Appeals, which once again reaffirmed his termination, saying his failure to implement the system was enough for an expedited dismissal and he was not entitled to "progressive discipline" prior to his termination.
Hughes said the Supreme Court has yet to grant the petition.
Williams, who could not be reached for comment, is asking to have his employment reinstated as well as back pay.
