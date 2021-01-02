Suhail Jundi could always be found dressed to the nines: suit, tie, ballroom dancing shoes and impeccable mustache, often with a video camera in his hand.
The former general manager of La Posada de Santa Fe and enthusiastic member of Santa Fe’s Rotary and Shriner organizations died Dec. 14 of an infection, a family member said.
He was 89.
Accounts of Jundi's life are everywhere, both in the memories of his loved ones and in the countless home videos he made over the years.
“He filmed everything. He was very content and wanted to save memories and moments,” Suhail’s son, Karim Jundi, said.
Suhail was born in Damascus, Syria, on Dec. 10, 1931. In his 20s, he followed his sister and her husband to study at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. There, he met Ruta, who would become his wife of 61 years.
The couple moved to Syria before returning to the U.S. in 1970. They lived in Denver and Houston before relocating to Santa Fe in 1987 so Suhail Jundi could become general manager of La Posada. But it quickly became a family affair.
“We all worked there for about 10 years,” Suhail Jundi's daughter, Zina, said. “Dad’s journey here was that of a kid from the Middle East who came to the U.S. and met the love of his life, and then became so deeply a part of the Santa Fe community.”
Along the way, Suhail Jundi made great friends.
“Even though he wasn’t born and raised here, when he moved to Santa Fe he became Santa Fe,” said Henry Valdez, who met Suhail Jundi in the early '90s. “He was one of those really witty, brilliant people who was always interesting to talk to, but never wanted to offend anyone.”
Valdez recalled a Super Bowl party to which Jundi showed up dressed in blue and silver despite detesting the Dallas Cowboys: They were Valdez’s team and he wanted to support his friend.
“He truly was a Renaissance man,” Valdez said.
“He loved talking to people and getting to know them,” Zina added. “No matter who or what their position, he would always treat them with respect; that’s what he taught us, to treat everyone with the same dignity, respect and honor. And he’d always shake everyone’s hand. Always.”
Suhail Jundi, who loved classical music, became enmeshed with the Santa Fe Opera. Among steadfast opera goers, he was known for his dance moves, which were often the star of the after parties.
“I wouldn’t know how to dance if it weren’t for him,” Karim Jundi said. “We grew up surrounded by music and movement.”
Suhail Jundi's favorite dance partner was his wife. “He used to teach dance, and the reason she was able to start going out with him was because her parents thought she was going to dance class,” Zina said.
Ruta said she treasured every minute of the couple's life together, whether it was following him around with floodlights to assist his video-making, helping him develop a Mediterranean salad bar for the hotel or matching his dance moves.
"I loved him very much and he loved me very much, every day,” she said.
Suhail Jundi often told his kids the secret to a long marriage were the words, “Yes, Ruta.”
“He would compromise and compromise and compromise,” Zina said. “He was so patient and encouraging.”
Karim Jundi said he remembers often finding his father just staring out the window.
“I’d imagine he was bored, but really he was always fascinated and overjoyed by the world,” he said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.