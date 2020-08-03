William “Kal” Kalinowski — a once-popular and prolific luxury homebuilder convicted of multiple counts of fraud and embezzlement in 2016 — was released early from probation Monday.
The state Court of Appeals had overturned two of Kalinowski’s nine convictions in December.
Kalinowski’s defense attorney Damian Horne had petitioned the court to grant his client a conditional discharge in the case, which would have wiped his felony convictions from his record. Horne argued Kalinowski’s status as a felon and being on probation and parole was keeping him from obtaining work as a teacher in New Mexico, which would make him better able to pay back his victims.
But state District Judge T. Glenn Ellington denied the motion, agreeing only to release Kalinowski about four years early from probation. Horne asked if Ellington could also release Kalinowski from parole — he has served about 14 months of the required two years. The judge said he did not think that was within his authority, but Horne could file a separate motion on the issue if he wished.
Horne said following Monday’s hearing he didn’t know if the judge’s actions will smooth the way for Kalinowski to obtain employment, “but we hope it does.”
Kalinowski, 74, called the action “a step in the right direction.”
Kalinowski once was the darling of the sales office at the upscale Las Campanas subdivision, where he built dozens of high-end homes that received acclaim from national and local building associations. But his reputation as a respected businessman and skilled builder evaporated after he suddenly went broke in 2008, leaving a trail of unfinished homes, unpaid subcontractors and investors, and defaulted bank loans.
Kalinowski said at the time he’d been a victim of the housing market collapse and didn’t intend to defraud people who had given him money to build their homes.
Six years elapsed between Kalinowski’s crimes and his eventual conviction, a period during which he obtained a teaching license and began teaching school — first in Massachusetts and later in New Mexico, according to Horne’s motion in the case.
Kalinowski was convicted in 2016 of five felony counts of embezzlement of $20,000 or more, three felony counts of fraud of $20,000 and one misdemeanor count of embezzlement. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison. But after receiving credit for time spent on electronic monitoring before trial and earning sentence reductions for good behavior in prison, Kalinowski was released June 2019 and began attempting to rebuild his life, according to Horne’s motion.
In July 2019, Horne wrote in his motion, the Public Education Department opened an investigation into whether Kalinwoski had been sufficiently rehabilitated to warrant the public trust. It ruled following a five-hour hearing that he had and could keep his teaching license.
But according to Horne’s motion, Kalinowski has applied for more than 100 teaching jobs in Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Santa Fe, Pojoaque and Española since then and has been denied employment every time, based on his status as a parolee on probation.
Horne submitted numerous letters of recommendation in support of Kalinowski, including several from educators in Massachusetts and New Mexico.
State Rep. Antonio “Moe” Maestas was among those who wrote in support of Kalinowski.
“Mr. Kalinowski has learned his lesson and paid for his crime,” Maestas wrote. “He has been held accountable and respects the outcome of this case. Justice will be served by this request and in no way contradicts the punishment for this particular instance.”
But attorney Benjamin Gubernick, a former prosecutor who handled the case against Kalinowski, wrote he didn’t believe a conditional discharge was deserved.
In a recent email he said Kalinowski was “an unrepentant career criminal who operated a Ponzi scheme that bankrupted numerous Santa Fe contractors and cost homebuyers millions.”
“Convicting him at trial has been one of the highlights of my career,” Gubernick added.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.