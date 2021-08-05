Former County Commissioner Ed Moreno, described as a dedicated and knowledgeable public servant and journalist with a calm and warm demeanor, died July 27 after a battle with a brain tumor.
He was 67.
Moreno served three and a half years as Santa Fe County's District 5 commissioner after winning an open seat in 2016. In August 2020, Moreno resigned, citing then-unspecified health concerns as the reason.
In his resignation letter, Moreno wrote that of all the positions he’d held — he worked for 10 years as an Associated Press correspondent and also served as an assistant land commissioner and a legislative analyst — his time on the commission was the most rewarding.
Janet Wise, Moreno's wife of almost 40 years, said his eclectic background and breadth of interests made him a great candidate to run in 2016.
She described Moreno as a someone entirely open to outside thoughts, a person "who enjoyed talking to anyone about anything."
"I think it was a unique gift," she said."He truly sought to expand his own views by listening closely to others and considering there are many other ways of thinking about an issue. … I could not have been more proud of his life, his career path and the way he approached the world."
Moreno was born in Mexico City and moved to the U.S. as a child. He earned a journalism degree from the University of Northern Colorado in 1977 and joined The New Mexican in the early 1980s.
He later became the Capitol correspondent for the Associated Press, earning several reporting awards. His investigative stories helped spur shifts in the state's liquor laws and adult guardianship.
Deborah Baker, who teamed with Moreno at the AP's Santa Fe bureau, wrote in an email she felt privileged not only to have been a colleague but to have remained friends with Moreno after he left the news service.
"Ed was smart and funny and a joy to work with," Baker wrote. "His fair and thorough reporting was widely respected and informed by his compassion for people. He was a good journalist and a good man."
After leaving the AP, Moreno joined the State Land Office before working for the Keystone Policy Center, an organization that seeks to solve policy issues across multiple fields.
But Wise described his time with the commission as his "capstone."
Moreno was particularly proud of his work on the commission involving the Aamodt Water Rights Settlement Agreement and expanding water service in rural areas, including the Pojoaque Valley, Eldorado and Cañoncito.
He also was proud of his role in growing the county trails system and overseeing the new county administrative complex and renovation of the old Santa Fe County administrative building.
“It's a tragic loss,” said District 1 Commissioner Henry Roybal. “It's pretty hard. I can’t imagine what his family is going though. When I think about Ed, I also think humble, honorable, distinguished, just a caring overall person. … You don’t see that person all the time anymore.”
In an emailed statement, Santa Fe County Manager Katherine Miller said she also was deeply saddened.
“I liked Ed the minute I met him when he was running for the District 5 County Commission seat,” she said. “As a County Commissioner, he was a thoughtful decision maker, a good listener and a calming influence on the County Commission. As a policy maker, he cared deeply about his responsibilities to his constituents, the community and the County.”
Moreno is survived by his wife, three daughters, two sisters, grandchildren and other relatives.
A service has been scheduled for 3 p.m. Sept. 18 at Rivera Family Funerals.
