A former Santa Fe school board member and city recreation director died Monday when he veered off a county road and rolled his car.
Authorities believe a medical condition caused Martin Lujan, 54, to black out while driving. His car hit an embankment just before noon and flipped near Caja Del Rio Road and Paseo de Estrellas.
"He wasn't going very fast," said Juan Ríos, a spokesman for the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office. "There wasn't very much damage to the car."
Ríos said a full accident report wouldn't be available until the end of the week.
Lujan served eight years on the school board and was defeated in his bid for a third term in 2009.
He became head of the city's recreation division in what would be a tumultuous tenure filled with accusations and acrimony between him and then-City Manager Robert Romero, who eventually fired him.
Romero based the firing in 2012 on an email exchange between Lujan and his brother, Larry Lujan. Records show they discussed how they could get paid for tickets to sporting events and travel to Florida with city funds that were supposed to be used to promote a youth wrestling tournament in Santa Fe.
Romero challenged the termination. An administrative hearings official upheld the firing, and a Circuit Court judge later backed that decision.
Although Lujan's time with the city included some turmoil, city councilors paid tribute to him at their meeting Wednesday.
City Councilor Signe Lindell said she was “very, very saddened” at his passing and that he was “a pleasure to work with.”
City Councilor Chris Rivera said he grew up on the same street as Lujan.
“He was a great man," Rivera said. "He was in my wedding and I was in his wedding. He’s the wittiest person I ever met. He will be truly missed.”
City Councilor Renee Villarreal, who worked with him on youth-related projects, said he tried to help young people find a way to “help drive the community.”
"[He] cared about children in the community," City Councilor Roman "Tiger" Abeyta said. "He’s gone too soon and too young.”
