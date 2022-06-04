Former three-time Santa Fe City Councilor Clarence Vincent Lithgow — widely known as “Porky” — was a skilled politician, “people person” and committed public servant who aimed to make the world a better place than he found it, friends, family and former colleagues said.
Lithgow, a 13th-generation New Mexican, died May 10, days after turning 84.
He served two terms on the Santa Fe City Council in the 1970s and was elected again in 1980. He also worked as a chief administrative officer for the city of Albuquerque and as a Cabinet secretary of the General Services Department under Gov. Jerry Apodaca in the 1970s.
“He was a very good councilor,” said former Santa Fe Mayor Sam Pick, who remembered Lithgow as a conservative-style Democrat. “He was very traditional.”
Pick remembered with a laugh that Lithgow had sponsored a resolution urging Santa Feans to condemn Jane Fonda during the Vietnam War, when the actress visited North Vietnam to speak out against the U.S. invasion and was photographed on an anti-aircraft gun — a move she later said she regretted because it made her look “against the U.S. soldiers.”
Lithgow’s lifelong best friend, Don Moya, remembered Lithgow as an athletic teenager prone to getting into mischief. Later, the two men joined the U.S. Navy — Lithgow shipping off to Kodiak, Alaska, during a two-year stint and returning to marry Loretta Armijo Lithgow.
“I stayed away from politics, but he was good at it,” Moya said. “His heart was always in the right place. ... Porky was a straight arrow all the way.”
The men attended the College of Santa Fe together, where Lithgow studied business and graduated summa cum laude. He’d later become president of the school’s alumni association, and Moya, the treasurer.
In 2019, Lithgow led the alumni association for the now-defunct school as it established a $1.285 million endowment fund for the St. Michael’s High School Foundation.
“We didn’t want the hard-earned money we’d raised to leave Northern New Mexico,” he told The New Mexican at the time.
People who knew Lithgow described him as loving people.
“He liked getting out there and meeting with people,” said his son, C. Vince Lithgow Jr. “Working on funding, helping with funding ... trying to make it a better community.”
Lithgow also headed up the New Mexico Municipal League and was a member of the 20-30 Club and the local Elks Club.
“We couldn’t go anywhere without him running into someone he knew and stopping for a chat,” his grandson Joseph Lithgow wrote in an email. “He loved to make people laugh and smile.”
Joseph Lithgow remembered his grandfather as seeing education as power.
Porky Lithgow and Loretta, his wife of 61 years, frequently opened their home to those in need, his grandson said.
“He had so much concern about the state of the world and how to make the world a better place. He greatly valued charity and community involvement,” Joseph Lithgow added.
Porky Lithgow came out of retirement in the 2000s to work as the solid waste director for the city of Albuquerque, where he investigated an alleged 10-year scheme in which city employees would receive boxes of fruit from a local grocery chain if they made extra trash pickups.
Even those who knew him were sometimes surprised to find Lithgow’s real name was Clarence.
“Everyone knew him as Porky,” Moya said.
Since he was a little kid attending Wood Gormley Elementary School, he’d been known as the nickname, derived from his own mispronunciation of “pork and beans” as a child.
“You couldn’t ask for a nicer guy to be your friend,” Moya said. “I’m going to miss him tremendously.”