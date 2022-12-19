Longtime Santa Fe artist Doug West said he is grateful to have survived a water heater explosion on Thanksgiving Day at his home in Todos Santos, Mexico, that left him with severe burns, and he and his daughter, Sasha West, are soliciting donations to help pay for his arduous recovery and a mountain of medical bills.

Doug West, 75, was airlifted after the explosion to the burn unit at Memorial Hospital in San Antonio, Texas. Medical staff members there told his daughter the mortality rate for people his age who've suffered such extensive burns is 90 percent.

"He is incredibly lucky to have survived, incredibly lucky to have friends who got him care so fast, and incredibly lucky to have dedicated care teams in both countries who gave him this chance to heal," Sasha West wrote in an email from her home in Austin, Texas. She said her father is conscious and able to speak.

