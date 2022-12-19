Longtime Santa Fe artist Doug West said he is grateful to have survived a water heater explosion on Thanksgiving Day at his home in Todos Santos, Mexico, that left him with severe burns, and he and his daughter, Sasha West, are soliciting donations to help pay for his arduous recovery and a mountain of medical bills.
Doug West, 75, was airlifted after the explosion to the burn unit at Memorial Hospital in San Antonio, Texas. Medical staff members there told his daughter the mortality rate for people his age who've suffered such extensive burns is 90 percent.
"He is incredibly lucky to have survived, incredibly lucky to have friends who got him care so fast, and incredibly lucky to have dedicated care teams in both countries who gave him this chance to heal," Sasha West wrote in an email from her home in Austin, Texas. She said her father is conscious and able to speak.
Sasha West is one of three organizers of the GoFundMe campaign to raise money for her father's medical bills. As of Monday morning, it had secured more than $65,000 in donations in five days. The page for the GoFundMe campaign can be found at bit.ly/3WxPMYb.
In a post on the GoFundMe page, Sasha West wrote Mexican hospitals don't accept U.S. Medicare coverage, and Medicare doesn't pay for airlifts. As a result, her father owes more than $150,000 for his stay at an intensive care unit in Mexico, as well as $28,000 for the three-hour flight to San Antonio.
His basic supplemental insurance will cover $50,000 of that, but he also faces years of costly lifesaving care and physical therapy.
She said the hefty bills came as an unpleasant surprise.
"I didn't know that Medicare wouldn't cover anything in Mexico and that insurance doesn't cover airflights," Sasha West wrote. "At first I was so focused on getting him care that the financial piece — and all that would mean for my dad's future — took a while to settle in. Burns are especially critical in the first five days. That's when organ failure or organ damage can happen. He's also needed multiple surgeries from the beginning to protect him from infections and then all the grafts."
On a more encouraging front, Doug West has received good news about his hands — vital to any artist's work.
"So far, the range of motion in his hands has looked really good," his daughter wrote. "His physical therapy team is really optimistic, although again, it will be a long journey. The [physical and occupational therapy] has been incredible. A few days after he arrived in San Antonio, they were watching videos from his gallery to try and see how he paints. They are going to start using brushes in his therapy exercises next week. I've put copies of his paintings up in his room, and they ask him about his process — how he holds a brush, what kinds of brush strokes he uses, etc."
Doug West quit working for Los Alamos National Laboratory four decades ago to focus on creating art. His paintings, which can be viewed at can be viewed at dougwestartist.com, show New Mexico's jagged and pastoral landscapes. One of his images was used for a 2012 centennial statehood postage stamp. "Choosing landscape art allowed me to interpret an ever-changing world," he wrote in a bio on his website. "I continue to find solace and peace outdoors while observing and absorbing what pleases my eye, and this is the moment in time I strive to recreate."
Todos Santos is in Baja California Sur, near the southern tip of Mexico's Baja peninsula. It overlooks the Pacific Ocean and is isolated. It's a 28-hour journey from Santa Fe, including a ferry ride to cross from Mexico's mainland to the peninsula.
Sasha West wrote she and her father are overwhelmed with gratitude at the response of both medical professionals and well-wishers.
"I can't believe how much money the GoFundMe has raised. It seems gigantic," she wrote. "That said, the bills I know about are just for the first five days of all of this."
Sasha West hopes her father will be out of the medical surgical intensive care unit within a few weeks, when skin grafts are complete. She doesn't know the timetable for his full recovery, she wrote, and is focused on the present for now.
"I've been reading him cards and emails from friends, family and collectors, and I think that's really helped his spirits," she wrote. "He feels lucky to have survived, but also sobered by how much work is ahead."