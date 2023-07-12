071223 jw former firechief1.jpg

Raphael D’Amato, seen Wednesday at his home north of Pecos, was removed as chief of the Rowe Volunteer Fire Department in April after he admitted to carrying a concealed weapon in county buildings and vehicles.

 Jim Weber/The New Mexican

A controversy over the dismissal of a volunteer fire department chief is doing a slow burn in Rowe, a small, tree-studded community 28 miles east of Santa Fe.

Former Rowe Volunteer Fire Department Chief Raphael D’Amato claims his termination in April was partially motivated by disagreements with San Miguel County officials over applying for federal grants and their unwillingness “to show their financial hand.” But he also acknowledged he was dismissed by county fire Chief Andrew Duran 11 days after a fire department fleet manager searched his county vehicle and found a gun magazine inside.

D’Amato said he admitted carrying a concealed weapon, for which he has a permit.

071223 jw former firechief2.jpg

Raphael D'Amato, seen Wednesday at his home north of Pecos, was removed as chief of the Rowe Volunteer Fire Department in April after he admitted to carrying a concealed weapon in county buildings and vehicles. He believes his termination was motivated by disagreements with the county over applying for federal funding.
071223 jw former firechief3.jpg

Photographed at his home north of Pecos on July 12, 2023, Raphael D'Amato was fired as chief of SM County's Rowe Volunteer fire Department in April after he admitted to carrying a concealed weapon in county buildings and vehicles. He believes his termination was motivated by disagreements with the county over applying for federal funding.

Recommended for you