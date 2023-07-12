Raphael D’Amato, seen Wednesday at his home north of Pecos, was removed as chief of the Rowe Volunteer Fire Department in April after he admitted to carrying a concealed weapon in county buildings and vehicles.
Raphael D'Amato, seen Wednesday at his home north of Pecos, was removed as chief of the Rowe Volunteer Fire Department in April after he admitted to carrying a concealed weapon in county buildings and vehicles. He believes his termination was motivated by disagreements with the county over applying for federal funding.
Photographed at his home north of Pecos on July 12, 2023, Raphael D'Amato was fired as chief of SM County's Rowe Volunteer fire Department in April after he admitted to carrying a concealed weapon in county buildings and vehicles. He believes his termination was motivated by disagreements with the county over applying for federal funding.
A controversy over the dismissal of a volunteer fire department chief is doing a slow burn in Rowe, a small, tree-studded community 28 miles east of Santa Fe.
Former Rowe Volunteer Fire Department Chief Raphael D’Amato claims his termination in April was partially motivated by disagreements with San Miguel County officials over applying for federal grants and their unwillingness “to show their financial hand.” But he also acknowledged he was dismissed by county fire Chief Andrew Duran 11 days after a fire department fleet manager searched his county vehicle and found a gun magazine inside.
D’Amato said he admitted carrying a concealed weapon, for which he has a permit.
He acknowledged he made a mistake by bringing his pistol with him into county vehicles and buildings, which violates county rules. But he maintained he did not break any laws or hurt anyone.
“I thought they might have been a little tweaked because I shouldn’t have [had my firearm], but I didn’t think they were going to use it to get rid of me just to cover their own butts,” D’Amato said this week.
The former chief said several members of the department sent a letter to San Miguel County Manager Joy Ansley June 13, stating they would not work as volunteers until D’Amato was granted a hearing to discuss his termination and claims by Duran about previous infractions.
Ansley’s email response to the letter — forwarded to The New Mexican by former Rowe Volunteer Fire Department Secretary-Treasurer Tim Cunningham — led to all six who signed it being officially dismissed from the department the same day.
“Thank you for your letter, Mr. Cunningham. I appreciate the correspondence and am hereby interpreting this letter as a resignation,” the county manager wrote.
Ansley declined to comment Wednesday.
“That’s a personnel matter and I can’t discuss it anyway,” she said.
County Commissioner Janice Varela — who represents the Rowe area — also declined to comment in depth.
“Last time I talked to Raphael he gave me [an] ultimatum and followed with threats, so I’m done talking. … He’s threatened us with litigation among other threats, so I can’t really speak about it,” Varela said.
D’Amato, who denied he’d made any threats, said Varela had been an ally to him for years before the controversy erupted.
Duran and county Finance Department Director Katherine Sanchez did not respond to requests for comment.
Cunningham said San Miguel County brought on Eric Lucero — listed as the volunteer fire chief for the Pecos Canyon Volunteer Fire Department on the county fire department’s website — to serve as interim chief for Rowe. He added Lucero helped bring on volunteers from other departments and other personnel to keep the town’s stations in operation.
“[D’Amato] deserves a good kick in the ass because he made a big mistake … but firing, particularly a chief who has made so many other correct decisions — all these things should have been introduced at a fair hearing,” Cunningham said.
Worries about fire, particularly in the hot summer months, are real in Rowe and much of Northern New Mexico, where a 351,000-acre blaze devastated parts of San Miguel, Mora and Taos counties in 2022. In many small towns, often-tiny volunteer departments are considered critical first responders when a fire is spotted.
D’Amato contended his firing may have been spurred by a continued dispute with county officials over a federally directed spending grant he applied for in 2022 on behalf of the Rowe Volunteer Fire Department to obtain a new fire engine. He said he communicated with Duran over the course of the application process and the grant was approved.
However, D’Amato claimed county leaders were unwilling to move forward with the grant process by providing the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s state Rural Development Office with audits for 2021 and 2022, plus additional financial information
“They don’t have their books in order,” D’Amato said.
A December news release from U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich’s office listed the Rowe Volunteer Fire Department as being eligible for $338,000 of federal funding to obtain a new engine.
Ernie Watson, a spokesman for the USDA Rural Development Office in New Mexico, said the agency does not have a completed application on hand for the Rowe Volunteer Fire Department to receive the federal funding.
“Now what we do have is that $338,000 … the senators notified us that they were willing to do a congressionally directed spending, so we have taken that amount of money and put it — I guess you would say in plain terms — [in] escrow, or we’ve kept that amount of money so when we get an application, and it’s approved, that money will go through,” Watson said.
The state auditor’s website lists San Miguel County as “at risk,” stating its last completed audit came in 2021. State Auditor’s Office spokesman Daniel Maki said the county’s 2022 audit is underway, but could not provide a timeline for when it might be completed.
D’Amato said he drove to Las Vegas, N.M., April 13 to speak with Duran and members of the county’s Finance Department to discuss the grant. He claimed said no one from the department was there. A fleet manager, he said, searched his vehicle and found the gun magazine while he spoke with Duran.
“I knew they ambushed me. You know, I just knew it. I’ve been a thorn in their side and they’ve been looking for a way to kick me out, and in 12 years they finally found a way,” D’Amato said.
He later wrote in an email he has been advised to use “legal means” to fight the situation, but said he doesn’t want to get into a costly legal battle.
“I didn’t lose a paying job. And those in the field who know me and have worked with, me know my character and integrity (and know the county manager and chief’s opinion are nonsense),” D’Amato wrote in an email.