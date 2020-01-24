ALBUQUERQUE — U.S. District Judge James Browning ruled Friday that former Rio Arriba County sheriff Tommy Rodella will not get an early release from prison.
Rodella — who has five years left on a 10-year sentence for roughing up a motorist and brandishing a firearm in a 2014 incident near Española — had asked the court for an early release based on a change in a federal firearms law that had added seven years to his sentence.
Since his conviction on the civil rights violations in late 2014, the Supreme Court has found the firearms penalty enhancement "unconstitutionally vague." The decision came in a review of a Texas robbery case.
But Browning said the part of the law that changed did not pertain to Rodella’s case.
According to court records, the case stems from a road-rage incident in which Rodella and his son, Tommy Rodella Jr., began tailgating Michael Tafoya of Española after Tafoya had pulled in front of them.
Tafoya pulled over to let the Rodellas pass, records say, but Rodella Jr. stopped his Jeep, and his father, who was not in uniform, got out and began walking toward Montoya’s vehicle, challenging him to fight.
Tafoya drove off and turned down a private dirt road to escape the Rodellas, but they followed, according to court records.
As Tafoya was attempting to turn around, records say, Rodella's son dragged Tafoya out of his car and threw him face down in the dirt, and Rodella approached the man with a gun.
After learning Rodella was a police officer, Browning wrote in his opinion, Tafoya asked to see Rodella’s badge; Rodella responded by pulling Tafoya up by his hair and smacking him in the face with his badge.
Rodella was convicted of unreasonable use of force, unlawful arrest and using a firearm during a crime of violence.
He appealed the conviction, saying he had been tried unfairly.
In November 2015, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit in Denver upheld Rodella's conviction, rejecting his arguments. A year later, the Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal of his case.
In March 2019, Rodella filed a new motion, asking a court to vacate his sentence and overturn his conviction. He claimed he was not fairly represented by his previous attorney.
And in November, his current attorney, Susan J. Clouthier, made a request to amend the March motion to include the Supreme Court’s June ruling in U.S. v. Davis, in which justices voted 5-4 to strike the federal statute enhancing penalties if a gun was used during a “crime of violence.”
Browning heard limited arguments Friday, saying he had completed his opinion the night before based on written briefs in the case. Brown also denied Rodella’s claim that his attorney had been ineffective.
Rodella, who is serving his sentence at a federal prison in Seagoville, Texas, and did not attend the hearing, has an option to appeal Browning's decision.
About a dozen of his supporters were in court Friday, including his mother, Maria Valdez.
“I wish they’d make a decision yes or no," said Valdez, who was in a wheelchair and using an oxygen tank.
Valdez said Browning told Rodella at his sentencing hearing his mother would probably be dead by the time he was released. “I pushed and I pushed to prove him wrong,” she said.
Former Rio Arriba County Commissioner Felipe Martinez also attended the hearing in support of Rodella.
In an interview after the hearing, Martinez said Rodella was a “political prisoner” who was being retaliated against by the federal government for supporting the rights of local land grant heirs who had been feuding with the U.S. Forest Service before his arrest.
Rodella has a troubled history in Rio Arriba County politics. In 2005, then-Gov. Bill Richardson, a fellow Democrat, appointed him to fill a vacancy on the bench of the Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court. Four months later, Richardson asked him to step down after Rodella had driven to the county jail in Tierra Amarilla to seek the release of an acquaintance suspected of drunken driving.
Rodella won reelection to the judgeship in 2006, but the state Judicial Standards Commission later accused him of misconduct in several cases. The New Mexico Supreme Court removed him from the bench in May 2008.
He was elected sheriff in 2010 but lost his 2014 reelection bid in the Democratic primary.
The day after the election, FBI agents raided his home, looking for DNA evidence on his gun and badge that might corroborate Tafoya’s story.
