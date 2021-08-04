Former Rio Arriba County Commissioner Barney Trujillo has been convicted of violating the state's procurement code after a district judge found he failed to disclose contributions to an Española school board member's campaign.
Trujillo, who at one time had a marketing services contract with the Española school district, was indicted by a grand jury in 2018.
As Trujillo's contract was a transaction of more than $50,000, District Court Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer ruled this week he is guilty of a fourth-degree felony.
Trujillo, who was convicted Tuesday, faces up to 18 months in prison. The judge did not set a sentencing date.
The Attorney General's Office hailed the verdict.
“Political corruption cases are among the most difficult to prosecute in New Mexico, and we will continue to partner with members of the public and others to protect our schools and taxpayer resources,” Attorney General Hector Balderas said in a news release. “I am grateful to the Court for its careful consideration of this case.”
Yolanda Salazar was elected to the school board in 2015. Trujillo had donated signs to her campaign on an in-kind basis.
Trujillo entered into his contract with Española Public Schools in July 2016. He was required to disclose any campaign contributions he gave to a public officials but failed to do so.
Salazar resigned from the school board in June.
According to a finding of facts and conclusions report, Trujillo said he did not disclose the contributions because he believed that since Salazar was not a public official at the time, he believed he could put "N/A" throughout the campaign disclosure portion of the contract.
He also noted that since he was reimbursed for the campaign signs, he did not list them as campaign contributions, according to the report.
"We are disappointed in the decision, but Barney is ready to put this matter behind him after so many years in court," Trujillo's attorney Kitren Fischer wrote in an email Wednesday. "Barney has done many good things for the community, and we will present his many accomplishments at sentencing.”
When asked if Trujillo would be able to enter into future contracts with public agencies such as a public school system again, Balderas responded in an email: "The Legislature must close the absurd loophole that allows a felon convicted of illegally obtaining a public contract to be back in business with another public contract in only 3 years."
