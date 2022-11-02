It was hard not to see John "Jack" Hasted coming your way, or to mistake his voice for someone else's. It was a voice that commanded attention and gave off a sense of regal authority — not unlike the actor Sean Connery's, some say. And his 6-foot-plus frame drew attention to a man who loved nothing more than to teach and talk writing. 

Plus, he walked with a particular gait that suggested he was a man of character, his wife, Judith Brito Hasted said — but that was really because of an injury suffered after he fell through a roof while fighting a fire years ago.

John Hasted, who spent over 40 years teaching English, creative writing and other humanities courses at the College of Santa Fe, died in a Santa Fe hospital of natural causes Oct. 20 — about a month shy of his 84th birthday.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

