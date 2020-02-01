In Gary Nelson’s first days at the Penitentiary of New Mexico, an intake officer asked him a question that would mark — and guide — the rest of his life.
After the guard photographed and fingerprinted Nelson, he asked, “Can you live in [Dormitory] E-2?”
“I said, ‘Look, buddy, E-2, B-2, it doesn’t matter to me,’ ” Nelson recalled. “I’m just passing through here.”
Nelson didn’t know it then, but he was being placed in what would become the epicenter of one of the most violent prison riots in American history, an incident that would be pivotal for the remainder of his days, both in prison and in a career that would allow him to eventually see the legal system from a completely different perspective.
Nelson, who eventually became a lawyer after serving his time, recalls the Feb. 2, 1980, uprising at the state pen with exacting detail — in marked contrast to many others who have tried to forget it and push it away. Now 71 and no longer a practicing attorney, he has bigger worries: He’s battling leukemia, a disease he theorizes may have stemmed from those hellish, smoke-filled hours in the prison.
As he entered New Mexico’s prison system in January 1980, convicted of robbing an Albuquerque coin dealer with his brother, Tom, Nelson soon learned Dormitory E-2 contained “all the incorrigibles. … It had a lot of gangsters,” he said. “The Aryan brotherhood, what would later become the Mexican Mafia, etc. But I preferred to be in E-2 as opposed to other places because I knew the people in E-2 wouldn’t be informants on me.”
During his first month at the pen, he whiled away the days with two men he’d met while serving time in jail in Albuquerque. One was Danny Macias, a prisoner later identified as one of the instigators of the deadly uprising.
One night after the men reunited at the penitentiary, Nelson said Macias got drunk on homemade wine and announced a plan to attack the guards who came to count them that night and take over the institution.
“I can’t tell you how many times I’d heard that [expletive] before,” Nelson said. “It never happens. But on that night it was going to be different.”
As prisoners overpowered guards, the new reality at the prison would be unlike anything anyone had ever seen. In the early moments, a group of prisoners set off toward the control center, Nelson said. He and his brother remained in E-2 until dawn, when they ventured to the prison kitchen.
“We went in there and got the biggest butcher knives we could find,” he said. “Down in the basement people had taken various chemicals and set them on fire, filling the halls with smoke. Which may be the reason I have leukemia now.
“It was almost like a zombie movie,” he said. “You are coming through all this thick smoke. You got your gas mask on, you got your big butcher knife in your hand and you’re coming across people who are all whacked out, some of them on lacquer thinner, some of them on drugs. At times you can’t see more than three or four feet in front of you.”
Nelson said he and his brother moved through the corridor back to back.
“He would lead the way, one hand had the knife, the other hand had the back of my belt,” he said. “I had a knife in one hand, the other hand holding his belt, and I was walking backwards. … I would have took someone out. I wasn’t gonna die there. But we were fortunate. When people saw those big ol’ butcher knives, they just moved out of the way.”
Nelson said he and his brother were enlisted to open the prison safe, where they found money, drugs and “snitch records” detailing which prisoners had informed on others. They set those records on fire, Nelson said.
On and on it went, hour after hour. By early morning Feb. 3, however, the riot’s momentum began to dissipate. Hundreds of prisoners surrendered to authorities outside the prison.
Nelson, however, wasn’t one of them. He stayed inside, removed by authorities who took control of the facility later in the day.
“I guess I’m an old-school prisoner,” he said. “I could not see myself walking up to the gate with my hands up saying, ‘I surrender.’ But they were welcome to have their stupid prison back anytime they wanted.”
Nelson was transferred to a South Carolina prison to finish his sentence following the uprising. In 1982, he filed a lawsuit over prison conditions there that led to a 1986 federal consent decree forcing South Carolina corrections officials to address overcrowding and other issues Nelson said violated prisoners’ rights to be free from cruel and unusual punishment.
In many ways, his lawsuit mirrored the Duran Consent Decree that helped govern New Mexico’s correctional system for the next four decades, though the Nelson Decree — as it became known in South Carolina — was repealed in 1996.
Nelson was released from prison in 1985. He earned a law degree and worked as a criminal defense attorney for about 12 years after his release, but said he had a physical and mental breakdown in 2005 and gave up practicing law to open a seafood business in New Orleans.
When Hurricane Katrina hit in 2005, he did disaster recovery work inside many homes that contained asbestos and mold.
His health problems worsened as a result, and he returned to New Mexico after some friends in Las Cruces invited him to live with them. He now lives in Albuquerque, where he said he’s undergoing chemotherapy for Stage 4 leukemia.
He said most people diagnosed with his kind of leukemia have a life expectancy of 10 years; he’s in his 11th. His story, however, is far happier than his brother’s. Tom Nelson fell victim to the ravages of drug addiction and died under a bridge of congestive heart failure somewhere in California.
Looking back, Gary Nelson said, New Mexico’s prison system has become more progressive since the riot. He pointed to recent legislation that allows some felons to expunge their criminal records to make it easier for them to get a job.
“We’re always going to have a crime problem. We just have to give people an opportunity to change their life,” said the man who changed his. “And it seems New Mexico is doing that.”
