Michael Schmitt was a strapping young man in 1980.
At 25 years old, he stood more than 6 feet tall and weighed about 200 pounds. He had military training, having served in the U.S. Army for five years.
None of that helped when he was outnumbered and taken hostage by inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico for 22½ hours, the majority of which he spent blindfolded and shackled to a metal bunk with only his sense of hearing to tell him what was going on.
He was one of 12 guards taken hostage at the prison during the riot, and most accounts say those men suffered as much as anyone during a storm of violence that had been brewing for years, if not decades.
Schmitt, now 65, left the prison face-down on a stretcher after his ordeal and said in a recent interview he saw a psychologist for post-traumatic stress disorder every week for two years following the incident.
He said he was finally able to put the painful memories behind him by going back to the prison a few years later, then leaving of his own accord.
“When I heard those steel doors close behind me, I felt my head got cleared,” he recalled. “I needed to hear that sound behind me and know that I walked out and got in my car and drove away.”
Since those horrible few days, and the difficult years that followed, Schmitt has built two successful businesses and is working on a book — Incarceration Without Conviction: Twenty-two and a Half Hours of Hell — about his experience inside the pen. He said writing the book and talking about what happened to him helped him heal.
“I think out of all the guards held hostage, I’m probably the sanest of them all,” said Schmitt, who hasn’t had much contact with his fellow guards. “Probably the most lucid. The other guys are living in the past.”
Schmitt worked at the penitentiary for three years before the uprising and said he had always known the inmates could take the facility at any time.
He knew it was happening when prisoners slammed the door on him as he was turning off the lights in a day room in the early hours of Feb. 2, 1980, trapping him inside.
“They came in and they beat the hell out of me,” he said. “Then they had us strip to our underwear, closed the door and left the day room. There wasn’t a whole lot I could do. By then I was not in very good shape because they had beaten the crap out of me.”
Schmitt said after some time had passed, the inmates returned, blindfolded him and led him across the hallway to another dormitory.
“You could hear all the commotion going on,” he said. “Then all of a sudden they had radios. And I could hear them giving themselves little nicknames: Chopper One, Chopper Two. Some of these inmates were having a ball and other inmates were crying. They were scared and had no idea what was happening. You could hear screams, yelling, crying. It was a madhouse in there.”
Schmitt said he could hear the inmates telling prison officials they would kill him if authorities stormed the penitentiary.
“As the night went on, morning, whatever, you could smell a lot of smoke,” he said. “And the inmates were coming into the unit talking about dead bodies everywhere … and saying the gymnasium was on fire. They were saying you could look into the flames and see inmates that were hung in the gymnasium.”
Schmitt gathered clues about the progression of the riot from the way inmates treated him. He knew when they had taken over the kitchen and the hospital because they fed him, took his blood pressure and gave him an aspirin, he said.
At one point, he said, they gave him a Coke, and he thought to himself: “There are no Cokes in this place. The only place there are Cokes is where the vending machines are [in the unsecured part of the building]. So now I knew they had basically taken the entire prison.”
Schmitt said he coped by thinking of his family.
“I never prayed to God to save my life,” he said. “I prayed to God to take care of my family. Because I knew what was going to happen to me in there was going to happen to me. There was hundreds of them and only one of me.”
Finally, Schmitt said a group of inmates came into the dorm late Saturday night looking for a hostage to use as a bargaining chip in negotiations.
They ordered him to get up, he said, but he couldn’t because he was shackled to the bed.
“So they started beating me,” he said. “They were beating me on the head with what felt like pipes, bars, whatever. This beating was worse than the first one because they had weapons. I got beaten all the way to the floor and crawled as far as I could under the bed.”
Schmitt said the inmates uncuffed him, then threw a blanket over his head and marched him out into the hallway toward the front of the building — prodding him with what felt like a broomstick.
He said he later learned that the prodding had been done with a shank — a homemade knife — and he’d been stabbed more than 20 times in the back and head.
In the final moments of his captivity, Schmitt said, the inmates had placed him on the floor near the front doors and were talking about whether to release him in exchange for an opportunity to speak to a journalist.
“While they were [talking] about that, I was brutalized and beaten more,” he said.
Schmitt said he was placed on a stretcher and, after a terrifying shuffle at the door, where the inmates seemed to have changed their minds about releasing him, he was finally carried away from the prison.
“I knew I was safe then,” he said. “I didn’t know how bad I was hurt, but I knew I was safe.”
Forty years later, Schmitt said he is no longer haunted. But that doesn’t mean he has forgotten.
In retrospect, he said he felt insulted by the way the state Corrections Department treated officers who were taken hostage during the prison riot.
No officials came to visit him in the hospital, he said. He was medically retired at a “pittance,” and a 2015 legislative proposal to compensate some of the prison guards for their ordeal never came to fruition.
“The prison system didn’t care about us when we were correctional officers and they really didn’t care much about us afterwards,” he wrote in his book. “They didn’t fight for us, they didn’t help us at all. It’s not like they offered any kind of love or support or anything for the families. … The state paid us workman’s comp and paid for our psychologists. But the state didn’t come forward with anything we needed.
“If they didn’t have to acknowledge us they didn’t have to, you know, admit that there was a problem.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.