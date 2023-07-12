A former chief financial officer of the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission alleges in a new lawsuit filed under the state’s Whistleblower Protection Act he was fired from the job after reporting his suspicions of time card fraud and other wrongdoing by a high-level official, including attempted bribery and procurement violations.

Santa Fe County resident Jim Williamson’s complaint, filed Monday in the state’s First Judicial District Court, accuses then-commission chief of staff Wayne Propst of terminating him in July 2021 in retaliation for “reporting and investigating malfeasance” by Pipeline Safety Bureau Chief Jason Montoya.

Propst is now Cabinet secretary of the state Department of Finance and Administration. Montoya, who remains the bureau chief, served as interim chief of staff for the Public Regulation Commission for more than two years before Propst came on board in April 2021. Both are named as defendants in the complaint, along with the commission.

