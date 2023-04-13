A former Santa Fe police officer has filed a lawsuit against the city alleging its records custodian has denied or withheld public records in five requests he has made since September.

Louis Carlos, a private investigator in Santa Fe who also has served as an Española police chief, filed a complaint Monday in the First Judicial District Court that seeks damages — up to $100 per day for each request — as well as a court order requiring the city to either produce the body camera videos he is seeking or explain in court why it believes the records are exempt.

State law allows a government agency up to 15 days to fulfill a request for public records. Carlos’ complaint argues his September request for police footage, along with four others he has submitted since then, have been effectively denied because the city has not provided them.

Recommended for you