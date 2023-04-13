A former Santa Fe police officer has filed a lawsuit against the city alleging its records custodian has denied or withheld public records in five requests he has made since September.
Louis Carlos, a private investigator in Santa Fe who also has served as an Española police chief, filed a complaint Monday in the First Judicial District Court that seeks damages — up to $100 per day for each request — as well as a court order requiring the city to either produce the body camera videos he is seeking or explain in court why it believes the records are exempt.
State law allows a government agency up to 15 days to fulfill a request for public records. Carlos’ complaint argues his September request for police footage, along with four others he has submitted since then, have been effectively denied because the city has not provided them.
City officials declined to comment on the lawsuit.
In a January letter responding to a complaint Carlos submitted to the Attorney General’s Office over the delays, city legal officials wrote the city provided some records in response to his requests, but the remaining records were awaiting review by “limited staff burdened by pending reviews for a number of requests.”
Attorney Thomas Grover, who is representing Carlos in the case, said Monday the city’s staffing shortage does not exempt it from complying with state law.
“That’s going to be a problem, and that’s a problem of their own design,” Grover said. “There are internal mechanisms they can implement — this idea that ‘you’ll get the records when we get around to it’ is antithetical” to the state’s Inspection of Public Records Act.
Grover said many records lose their importance as time go by — for example, when police body camera footage or other documents are not obtained during court proceedings. The timeline of 15 days or as soon as practicable is built into the statute for a reason, he said.
“If you’re understaffing the department and it takes months to produce records — if you take that to its logical conclusion, then they never have to produce the records,” he said.
In the case of an Oct. 19 request Carlos submitted to the city for records relating to a car crash that day, records department staff sent five messages over the following months telling him they were “waiting for approval to release responsive records.”
Carlos received a message in March that said his request for police records was “excessively burdensome or broad” and that staff needed “additional time to respond.”