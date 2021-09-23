A former Pecos High School basketball player has filed a lawsuit accusing officials at the school of discriminating against her on the basis of her sexual orientation.
In her complaint filed last month in state District Court, De Anza Dimas, now 20, says she was a senior at the school in January 2019 and was on a school bus about to depart for a game in Pojoaque when then-athletic director Michael Flores chose to single her out for enforcement of an unwritten rule prohibiting student couples from sitting together on the bus.
Dimas' same-sex girlfriend was also a member of the girls basketball team and was sitting with her on the bus, according to the complaint.
"Before the bus could depart," Dimas' complaint filed on her behalf by New Mexico Legal Aid says, both girls were publicly pulled off the bus and questioned separately by Flores about the nature of their relationship and whether it was appropriate for them to be sitting in the same seat together.
"So it true I'm hearing you guys are a couple?" Flores asked, according to the lawsuit.
When Dimas didn't reply and remained silent, her lawsuit says, she was told students involved in dating relationships could not sit together on the bus or cohabit the same rooms during overnight trips and to find another seat on the bus.
Dimas — who according to her lawyer was only "out" to a small group of close friends and family at the time — was "highly humiliated, disrespected and distressed at being forcibly 'outed' before her teammates and the other students." Many of her classmates pressed her when she got back on the bus about why she and the other girl had been pulled off and ordered to change seats.
Dimas said in a phone interview Thursday she'd never heard of the policy or seen it enforced against anyone else.
According to her complaint, Flores' treatment of Dimas violated her civil rights including the right to be free from discrimination based on her gender and right to due process.
"[The rule] was never in writing," New Mexico Legal Aid attorney Derek Garcia said in a phone interview Thursday. "It was always verbal and unenforced and frankly inexplicable. We couldn't understand [the] motivation for separating same sex or any students [from] sitting together while in transit. ... It seemed it was only being enforced against LGBTQ students and not heterosexual students in dating relationships even on co-ed trips. So obviously we had huge concerns about this particularly vulnerable population."
Garcia said he and the school's attorney Andrew Sanchez, engaged in an informal mediation on the topic in the summer of 2019, but school officials were very "dismissive" of Dimas' complaints. They agreed to stop enforcing the policy, Garcia said, but made it clear Dimas could expect no compensation or apology.
Dimas said in a phone conversation Thursday she decided to go ahead with a lawsuit against the school, the Pecos Independent School District, Flores and then-Superintendent Fred Trujillo to make sure the school takes the issue seriously.
"I don't want this to happen to any other student in New Mexico," she said. "It's not right you could do this to another student and this story could be completely different. A student could take their lives because of something like this."
Her lawsuit seeks unspecified damages and a court injunction barring the school from enforcing policies that prohibit couples from sitting together or preventing same-sex couples from participating in school activities without lawful cause.
According to her lawsuit, Dimas does not challenge the policy of separating dating students for overnight hotel accommodations — recognizing a rational basis for it — but challenges any disparate enforcement of it on same-sex couples.
Pecos Independent School Board President Darlene Ortiz declined to comment on the lawsuit Thursday. She referred a reporter to Sanchez, the school attorney, and current Superintendent Debra Sena-Holton, neither of whom responded to messages seeking comment for this story.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.