A former Pecos High School assistant boys' basketball coach has pleaded guilty to five counts of using a method of interstate commerce to coerce and entice minors to engage in illegal sexual activity.

U.S. Attorney Alexander Uballez announced the plea in a news release.

Court documents allege that, between 2016 to 2020, Joshua Rico used text and Snapchat messages — including Snapchat messages sent via accounts under fictitious names — to coerce girls as young as 14 into engaging in sexual acts or sending him sexually explicit photos and videos. 

