A federal grand jury has indicted former Pecos High School assistant boys basketball coach Joshua Rico on five counts of using a method of interstate commerce to entice or coerce a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity.
Newly unsealed charging documents indicate Rico was arrested Friday in Santa Fe and is scheduled to make his first court appearance before a federal judge Monday.
The indictment accuses him of victimizing four minors — identified as Jane Does 1-4 — in San Miguel County between 2018 and 2020, and seeks forfeiture of three iPhones used in the commission of his alleged crimes if he is convicted.
Each charge carries a potential penalty of 10 years to life in prison, according to a U.S. Attorney's Office spokesman.
Rico — the third Pecos Schools coach to be charged with criminal sex acts against children in the past five years — has been accused in state court of using fake names to befriend young girls on social media platforms, enticing them to send compromising photos and then using the photos to blackmail the girls into sending him more photos or engaging in sex acts by threatening to publish the photos online.
The 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office charged Rico with 10 felony counts in February 2020 — including criminal sexual penetration, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, extortion, distribution of child pornography and criminal sexual communication with a child — after prosecutors say he sexually exploited three girls between 2013 and 2019.
District Attorney Thomas Clayton dismissed those charges last fall pending further investigation and said Friday he was waiting to see how the U.S. Attorney's Office would prosecute before deciding how to proceed but said he was considering refiling the charges against Rico.
A woman who answered a phone with a number listed for Rico said "no comment" before hanging up Friday.
Pecos Schools Superintendent Debra Sena-Holton did not respond to a message seeking comment.
In 2019, former boys assistant coach Dominick Baca pleaded guilty to raping two Pecos High School students in 2017 and 2018. In 2018, former Pecos Middle School boys coach Apolonio Blea was charged with raping a 14-year-old Mora girl while he was a basketball manager at Mora in 2016. His case was dismissed in 2019 pending further investigation and was never refiled.
The Pecos school board, Rico, former Pecos Schools Superintendent Fred Trujillo, and former Pecos Middle School Principal and athletic director Michael Lister were recently named defendants in a civil lawsuit in U.S. District Court. According to the lawsuit, Pecos school officials ignored staff’s repeated sexual assaults of students over the past decade, failed to prevent the abuse and retaliated against people who reported the misconduct.
That lawsuit was filed on behalf of Jane Doe, a former Pecos High School basketball player who prosecutors say was sexually exploited by Rico during the 2019-20 school year when she was a 14-year-old freshman.
