Joe A. Garcia had a long list of distinguished titles.
Two-term president of the National Congress of American Indians.
Three-term governor of Ohkay Owingeh pueblo.
Chairman of the All Indian Pueblo Council.
Vice president of the Santa Fe Indian School Board of Trustees.
Garcia, whose career spanned five decades and earned him the reputation of an unwavering advocate for tribal sovereignty and Native American education, died Thursday. He was 70.
"He was always there for his kids and his grandkids," his daughter Melissa Garcia said. "He did everything for them, anything he could for them."
Friends and colleagues remembered Joe Garcia as a fierce champion with a kind heart.
"He always had time to speak to everybody," Larry Wright Jr., executive director of the National Congress of American Indians, the oldest and largest organization of American Indian and Alaska Native tribal governments, said Friday.
"In just the outpouring that we've seen in the last couple of days, I can't even tell you how many people responded that he was a mentor and a friend, and I include myself in that," Wright said. "He just had a kind heart."
According to a biography provided by Santa Fe Indian School, which announced Garcia's death Friday, he was an electrical engineer by profession who retired from Los Alamos National Laboratory in 2003 after 25 years of service.
"His educational and engineering career set an example for Pueblo youth at a time when advanced degrees, no less in a technical field, were rare," the school wrote in a news release. "In his words, 'I have always advocated for the advancement and success of our students in any field of study. I encourage the return of our students to their communities once their college degrees have been earned.' "
Garcia taught courses in computers, electronics, lasers and math at Northern New Mexico College from 1979 to 1983.
After he retired from LANL, Garcia started his own firm, MistyLake Consulting Services.
Garcia has been recognized with multiple awards, including the New Mexico Distinguished Public Service Award and the Ely S. Parker Award, the highest honor bestowed by the American Indian Science and Engineering Society.
In 2007, he swore in Bill Richardson as governor of New Mexico, which the Santa Fe Indian School called a historic event.
School Board President Robyn Aguilar said Garcia, who was laid to rest Friday, was a highly respected tribal leader.
"I've known him since I was a kid," she said, adding she would watch him preside over meetings as chairman of the All Indian Pueblo Council, now known as the All Pueblo Council of Governors.
"Most recently, he served as my vice president at Santa Fe Indian School," she said. "He was an advocate for Indian education — federal level in D.C., state level, tribal level — always standing up for what he thought was right. I watched this man speak eloquently on issues regarding Indian people, Indian children, Indian land, and a lot of times, I'd see him standing up in the face of [adversity] by himself, doing what was right, having those hard conversations."
Aguilar and others said Garcia was also a talented musician who could sing and play guitar.
"He dabbled in everything," Aguilar said. "He even was on the national boards for SAMHSA [Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration]. ... He was knowledgable in all areas of, like, mental health, substance abuse, funding for Indian education, sovereign land, water rights. I mean, this guy knew it all, and he wasn't forceful about his approach. He just had a way, a gentle way."
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said she joined Ohkay Owingeh in grieving Garcia's passing.
"For more than 50 years, Gov. Garcia was a leader in his pueblo, in our state, and on the national stage for his work around key issues affecting Nations, Tribes and Pueblos, including education and healthcare," Lujan Grisham said in a statement.
Taos Pueblo Gov. Gary Lujan called Garcia a "great champion" on issues affecting Native Americans.
"He left a big gaping hole," he said.
Lujan said he had heard of Garcia long before they met around 2007. He said his first impression of Garcia was that he was a political powerhouse.
"He had a wealth of information," Lujan said. "He had this thing about him that if you were willing to put aside yourself, step outside of yourself and truly listen, he was willing to share that knowledge.
Matthew Martinez, former first lieutenant governor of Ohkay Owingeh, said it was an honor to know Garcia both as a community leader who embodied the pueblo's cultural values of service and participation and as a national leader in his role as president of the National Congress of American Indians.
"I'd see Joe one day on C-SPAN providing congressional testimony on self governance and the next day he would be at our kiva dance practices at the village," Martinez said. "He never missed a beat to show up where he was most needed. Joe leaves a legacy for all of us to carry forward."
James Mountain, a former San Ildefonso Pueblo governor now serving as secretary-designate of the New Mexico Indians Affairs Department, said Garcia influenced the lives of thousands of New Mexicans and Indigenous people throughout his career.
"Throughout his life, he served his community and Indian Country in traditional, educational, tribal government, and economic development activities, and he was an unwavering champion for Native communities in New Mexico," Mountain said in a statement. "His humility, work ethic, and lifetime commitment to his people define his legacy."
In addition to his two daughters, Melissa and MorningStar, Garcia is survived by his wife, Oneva, and six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, among other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his son, Nathan, in 2020.
