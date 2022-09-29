A decade after stealing about $80,000 from Northern New Mexico College, the school's former financial services director Henrietta Trujillo has pleaded guilty to one count of felony embezzlement as part of a plea deal which has been about five years in the making.

She'll be required to pay back the money, spend two years on house arrest with electronic monitoring followed by five years' probation and serve about 384 hours of community service under the terms of her agreement with prosecutors, according to the First Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Trujillo, who pleaded guilty and was sentenced at a hearing in Tierra Amarilla on Thursday, took about $200,000 worth of cash and checks meant to be deposited in the college’s bank accounts over two and a half years between 2012 and 2014, according to previous reports and court records. She spent the cash but never deposited or cashed the checks, which totaled about $167,000.

