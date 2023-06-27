New Mexico St Hazing Basketball

Former New Mexico State men’s basketball player Deuce Benjamin speaks at a news conference in Las Cruces in May. Benjamin, along with his father and teammate Shak Odunewu, filed a lawsuit alleging they were ganged up on and sexually assaulted by teammates but have settled the case, one of their attorneys said Tuesday.

A pair of former New Mexico State University men’s basketball players have settled a lawsuit against the school and the former Aggies coaching staff that alleged the players were repeatedly sexually assaulted by teammates.

Terms of the settlement have not been made public. A school spokesman told The Associated Press more information would be released on the state’s open-records website “soon.”

“Both parties agreed to disclose the facts of the case but not the terms,” said Joleen Youngers, the Santa Fe-based attorney for plaintiffs William Benjamin and his son, William “Deuce” Benjamin Jr. “We wanted a settlement that reasonably compensates them and gives them the opportunity to move on.”

