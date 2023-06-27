Former New Mexico State men’s basketball player Deuce Benjamin speaks at a news conference in Las Cruces in May. Benjamin, along with his father and teammate Shak Odunewu, filed a lawsuit alleging they were ganged up on and sexually assaulted by teammates but have settled the case, one of their attorneys said Tuesday.
A pair of former New Mexico State University men’s basketball players have settled a lawsuit against the school and the former Aggies coaching staff that alleged the players were repeatedly sexually assaulted by teammates.
Terms of the settlement have not been made public. A school spokesman told The Associated Press more information would be released on the state’s open-records website “soon.”
“Both parties agreed to disclose the facts of the case but not the terms,” said Joleen Youngers, the Santa Fe-based attorney for plaintiffs William Benjamin and his son, William “Deuce” Benjamin Jr. “We wanted a settlement that reasonably compensates them and gives them the opportunity to move on.”
In a statement late Tuesday, New Mexico State University said it had “reached a settlement agreement with William Benjamin, Deuce Benjamin, and [co-plaintiff] Shakiru Odunewu. We’re pleased this situation has now come to a resolution and all parties are able to move forward. Our university has more than 400 student-athletes who are making a positive difference each day in the classroom, on their teams and in our community.”
In coordination with Odunewu, the Benjamins filed the lawsuit in April, alleging three Aggies teammates targeted Benjamin Jr. and Odunewu — both freshmen on last season’s team — in multiple incidents during which the two were harassed and assaulted in a sexual manner.
The lawsuit alleged NMSU’s coaches were made aware of the incidents but did nothing to intervene. Benjamin and Odunewu accuse then-Aggies teammates Doctor Bradley, Deshawndre Washington and Kim Aiken of targeting them several times over a seven-month period starting in July 2022.
They allege they were assaulted and inappropriately touched for months, often in the team’s facilities. Benjamin Jr. said he addressed his concerns with coaches, who did nothing to protect him.
In an interview Tuesday, Youngers lauded the strength of the plaintiffs throughout the entire process. The elder Benjamin is a former star player at New Mexico State, while his son was a decorated homegrown recruit who played for his father at Las Cruces High School and was named the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior.
“I believe my clients were unusually brave throughout this entire process,” Youngers said. “So many of these lawsuits are brought under a pseudonym to protect anonymity. They wanted accountability, and they truly hope there’s no shame brought onto them from their end. They had the courage to speak out and make it better.”
Criminal charges have not been filed, although the state Attorney General’s Office has been conducting its own investigation.
The settlement closes yet another chapter on what was a tumultuous 2022-23 college basketball season for New Mexico State. It began with Greg Heiar being brought in as head coach after the Aggies went on a celebrated run to the second round of the NCAA Tournament the year before.
One of Heiar’s players was involved in a fatal shooting on the University of New Mexico campus last November only hours before the Aggies were to meet the New Mexico Lobos in The Pit, leading to the cancellation of both Rio Grande Rivalry games against UNM.
In February, Benjamin Jr. filed a report with NMSU police regarding the numerous alleged assaults. The school initially referenced the situation as a “hazing incident.”
Things escalated quickly from there. The entire team was in Riverside, Calif., preparing for a Feb. 11 game when then-NMSU Chancellor Dan Arvizu ordered the team to return to Las Cruces. Within days, the school canceled the remainder of the team’s games, an unprecedented move for a major college athletic program.
Heiar was fired Feb. 14. Every player and coach affiliated with the NMSU basketball team has since left the school, including Benjamin Jr. and Odunewu. Both have entered the NCAA transfer portal; neither has landed with a new school.
Youngers, who forged a relationship with the elder Benjamin when she represented former Aggies head coach Neil McCarthy in a legal matter against the school in the 1990s, said Benjamin Jr.’s main goal is to get his life back on track and find a sense of normalcy.
“I do know that the options Deuce would have had without this case have come off the table,” Youngers said. “Part of what they really hope for is a chance to get some space and a chance to restore their dignity.”