Just before taking off on what would be the last space mission in which men walked the moon, astronaut Harrison H. “Jack” Schmitt did something unexpected.

He grabbed a nap.

When the launch of Apollo 17 in 1972 was delayed by a minor computer glitch, Schmitt was nonplussed. He recalled it this way in a 2000 interview: “I fell asleep. Anytime you put fans humming or a little bit of vibration, things like that, I can go to sleep.”

