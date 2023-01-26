U.S. District Judge Kia Riggs sentenced former New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department official George Martinez to 7½ years in prison Wednesday.

Martinez, a former supervisor in the department's Questionable Refund Unit, pleaded guilty earlier this month to dozens of counts of wire fraud, money laundering and identify theft in an agreement with the U.S. Attorney's Office in Albuquerque. 

In a written plea entered Jan. 5, Martinez admitted using his position to alter the information on tax returns to increase the amount of refunds and then directing that money to his own accounts.

