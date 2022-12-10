Correction: This story has been amended to reflect the following correction. A previous version of this story incorrectly reported Harrison "Jack" Schmitt was the last American to walk the moon. Astronaut Eugene Cernan took the last steps on the surface during the Apollo 17 mission.

Just before taking off on what would be the last space mission in which men walked the moon, astronaut Harrison H. “Jack” Schmitt did something unexpected.

He grabbed a nap.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

Popular in the Community