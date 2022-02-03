A former public defender has renewed complaints she made in 2020 about gender-based pay inequities in the state agency that provides legal counsel to indigent New Mexicans facing jail time.
Morgan Wood — now a trial attorney with the First Judicial District Attorney's Office — filed a whistleblower lawsuit in state District Court in Santa Fe on Jan. 26, similar to a complaint she filed in 2020 that closed in May due to inactivity, court records show.
In her new complaint, Wood — who worked for the agency for about 14 years before being fired in 2020 — says she was paid significantly less than a male counterpart and faced retaliation for raising gender-based pay issues and supporting colleagues who did the same.
She managed the Law Offices of the Public Defender's operation in Aztec in 2010 and 2011 and was the district defender in charge of the agency's offices in Taos, Santa Fe and Rio Arriba counties between 2016 and 2019, according to her complaint. She says when she raised concerns about gender-based pay inequities and was identified as a potential witness in a similar case filed by another attorney, she was demoted, then fired.
Like her previous complaint, Wood’s lawsuit accuses the agency of violating the state Fair Pay for Women Act, New Mexico Human Rights Act and Whistleblower Protection Act and seeks an unspecified amount of unpaid or underpaid wages and benefits, compensation for emotional distress and actual and punitive damages.
With a “Public Defender 4” classification, Wood says in her complaint the midpoint pay for her position was $69,709, but she received less than that and a similarly situated male employee was paid $6,628 more per year.
Wood’s lawsuit also refers to a 2018 study which revealed a gender pay gap existed at the agency and was known to the Public Defender Commission — which oversees and sets standards for the office — and Chief Public Defender Bennett Baur.
Five other female employees who sued the Public Defender’s Office over gender-based pay disparities in 2018 also cited the study, claiming it showed “all female attorneys are paid less than male attorneys working for the office.”
Baur said at the time the women's lawsuit had “cherry picked” misleading statistics from the study, which was then conducted annually by the state Personnel Office.
The Public Defender paid $450,000 to settle the women's complaint in June, according to documents on the state Sunshine Portal.
Wood’s complaint says after she was identified in June 2019 as a potential witness in that lawsuit, she faced “swift” retaliation. She was demoted in July 2019, according to her complaint, and the administration undermined her status and reputation throughout the fall of last year by telling co-workers she would soon be leaving.
Wood's complaint says she was fired in January 2020 on grounds that were “false and mere pretext for discrimination and retaliation.”
In an email statement sent by a spokeswoman Tuesday, Baur said his office continues "to examine and adjust pay structures as needed to ensure that employees are paid fairly for the great care and expertise they bring to their work."
"We have not formally received this filing, but we can say that Ms. Wood was treated and compensated fairly while she was employed with LOPD, and she was never the target of retaliation," he said in the email.
Wood referred questions to her attorney Trent Howell, who declined to comment.
