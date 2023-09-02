Bill Richardson had an outsize handshake and jovial smile — the kind that could calm foreign despots, disarm local political enemies, soothe wary voters. That trademark ability to connect at a gut level, friends say, was perhaps his greatest gift.

It's also what they'll miss most: the human element in a man who was decidedly a political animal.

Richardson, 75, died Friday night in his sleep on Cape Cod in Massachusetts, a shocking coda to one of the most fascinating stories and personalities in the history of New Mexico politics. No cause of death was listed for the former governor, congressman, U.N. ambassador and U.S. secretary of energy.

