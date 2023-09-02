From left, U.S. Sen. Tom Udall, Gerald Fine of Schott Solar and Daniel Lopez of New Mexico State University watch in 2010 as then-Gov. Bill Richardson signs an executive order supporting research and manufacturing in the renewable energy industry, at Schott Solar in Albuquerque.
A 34-year-old Bill Richardson salutes his supporters while celebrating his first campaign win Nov. 2, 1982, for the new 3rd Congressional District seat. While the general election result was a landslide victory, Richardson faced a contentious race in the Democratic primary.
Then Rep. Bill Richardson, D-N.M., meets Iraqi President Saddam Hussein in Baghdad in 1995. Subsequent to their meeting, two Americans, held in Iraqi jails after inadvertently crossing the Iraqi border from Kuwait, were pardoned and released.
Then-Gov. Bill Richardson, left, and Richard Branson hold up a model of a Virgin Galactic spacecraft after the company’s announcement in December 2005 outlining plans for the spaceport in Southern New Mexico.
Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Barack Obama D-Ill., left, shares a moment with New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson in 2008 at the Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Ore., where Richardson announced his endorsement of Obama.
Gov. Bill Richardson tells supporters and state workers of his plans to end his bid for president at the Capitol Rotunda in 2008. Richardson decided to quit the race after fourth-place finishes in Iowa and New Hampshire.
Gov. Bill Richardson greets lawmakers before his State of the State address at the Capitol in 2006.
New Mexican file photo
Courtesy Tony Bonanno
Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson, second from left at bottom, at Richardson's First Communion in Mexico City.
Ernesto Miranda family album via Associated Press
In 1978, Bill Richardson served as executive director for Bernalillo County Democrats and won New Mexico friends by campaigning hard for the party ticket.
New Mexican file photo
Bill Richardson flies out to right field during an August 1982 softball game at Alto Street Park against Santa Fe police officers, part of a local Democratic Party fundraiser.
New Mexican file photo
Bill Richardson in June 1982.
New Mexican file photo
Bill Richardson, then a candidate for Congress, appears with U.S. Sen. Edward Kennedy at a political rally at the College of Santa Fe gymnasium in September 1982.
New Mexican file photo
New Mexico file photo
U.S. Energy Secretary Bill Richardson points to an old Atlas Mill mine tailings pile, flat area in image, in Moab, Utah, in 2000.
Associated Press file photo
Associated Press file photo
John Sanchez called to concede the governor's race while Bill Richardson gave a news conference in a room at the Sheraton Old Town in Albuquerque.
New Mexican file photo
Gov. Bill Richardson welcomed North Korea's deputy ambassador to the United Nations, Han Song Ryol, to Santa Fe just days after Richardson took office in January 2003.
New Mexican file photo
Gov. Bill Richardson in 2006.
Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo
Then New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson, with other Democratic presidential candidates at a debate at Howard University in in 2007.
Associated Press file photo
New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson waves to supporters during the Iowa Democratic Party's Jefferson Jackson Dinner in 2007 in Des Moines, Iowa.
Associated Press file photo
Liz Montoya of Santa Fe gives Gov. Bill Richardson a hug while standing in line at Fort Marcy recreation center to vote in the 2008 Democratic caucus.
Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo
Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo
Gov. Bill Richardson talks about the election and changes in the state Legislature during a news conference in 2008.
New Mexican file photo
New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson addresses an audience during a campaign stop on the campus of Phillips Exeter Academy in Exeter, N.H., Jan. 7, 2008.
Associated Press file photo
Associated Press photo
Gov. Bill Richardson calls a special legislative session in 2008. "I would call the results of this session mediocre at best," Richardson said at the time.
New Mexican file photo
From left, then Gov. Bill Richardson, former President Bill Clinton and Brian Condit enjoy Super Bowl XLII at the governor's mansion in Santa Fe in 2008.
New Mexican file photo
Gov. Bill Richardson is applauded as he enters the Rotunda at the state Capitol on Jan. 10, 2008, for a news conference where the governor announced he was dropping out of the presidential race.
Luis Sanchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo
Former New Mexico governor and longtime political figure Bill Richardson has died.
He was 75. He died "peacefully in his sleep last night," at his home in Chatham, Mass., on Cape Cod, Mickey Bergman, Vice President of the Richardson Center for Global Engagement, said in a statement Saturday morning.
"He lived his entire life in the service of others — including both his time in government and his subsequent career helping to free people held hostage or wrongfully detained abroad," Bergman said. "There was no person that Governor Richardson would not speak with if it held the promise of returning a person to freedom. The world has lost a champion for those held unjustly abroad and I have lost a mentor and a dear friend.”
Richardson, a California native who grew up in Mexico and the United States, moved to New Mexico in the late 1970s after working on Capitol Hill. A Democrat, he was elected to the U.S. Congress representing Northern New Mexico in 1982.
After his time in Congress, he served as U.N. Ambassador and then Secretary of Energy under President Bill Clinton before being elected governor of New Mexico in 2002, serving two terms. He also briefly ran for president in the 2008 election although he dropped out early in the primary season.
More recently, Richardson has been working to free political prisoners and hostages in countries such as Russia, Cuba, North Korea, China and Iraq. He was nominated for a Nobel prize for his efforts last week.
Richardson's attorney, former state Attorney General Paul Bardacke, said Richardson died in Massachusetts.
"He was a great governor; I hope he wins the Nobel Prize," Bardacke said, referring to Richardson's recent Nobel Prize nomination.
In a statement, U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján called Richardson a close friend and praised him as an effective governor. Both men represented the same Northern New Mexico seat in the U.S. House.
“Governor Richardson was a giant in public service and government — serving as a member of Congress, United Nations Ambassador, Cabinet Secretary, and governor," Luján said. "In his post-government career, he was trusted to handle some of the most sensitive diplomatic crises, and he did so with great success. Here in New Mexico, we will always remember him as our governor. He never stopped fighting for the state he called home."
U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, who served as Natural Resources Trustee in Richardson's administration from 2006 until his election to the U.S. House in 2008, also put out a statement mourning Richardson's passing. Heinrich and Luján nominated Richardson for the Nobel Peace Prize late last month.
“Gov. Bill Richardson believed New Mexico could do big things," Heinrich said. "His ambition for our state meant he never accepted mediocrity, and always pushed us to fight for the future we deserved. I was privileged to serve in his administration and will forever be grateful for all that he taught me. Governor Richardson’s legacy will have a lasting impact on the United States and the world, as it already has had on me and so many others. Julie and I have the Richardson family in our thoughts.”
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham called Richardson “a visionary who saw the potential of our great state before so many others did.
"He saw us taking on Hollywood and reaching for the stars, launching both the film and space industries that continue to reap significant economic benefits today," she said. "His reputation preceded him around the globe: Bill Richardson is someone who gets things done.
“For my own part, Bill was a mentor and advisor who was instrumental in my own journey into elected office," she continued. "He was a steadfast friend who celebrated my successes, and someone I could turn to in those moments when leading is particularly challenging."
U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez called Richardson "a titan in New Mexico and abroad."
"I mourn the passing of this New Mexico legend, one of the most powerful Hispanics in politics that this nation has seen," Vasquez said on Twitter. "Today, we reflect on his decades of service and for always proudly representing New Mexico."
State Sen. Joe Cervantes, D-Las Cruces, said he "learned most of what I know of governing from Bill Richardson.
"An incredible force, indomitable politician and one of the few true leaders in politics I've been privileged to serve alongside," he tweeted. "We will miss him and the work he had left in him."
U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego, a Democratic Arizona congressman who is running for U.S. Senate, also expressed his condolences.
"A legend in Latino politics, he was a role model for many," Gallego tweeted.