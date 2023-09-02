Former New Mexico governor and longtime political figure Bill Richardson has died.

He was 75. He died "peacefully in his sleep last night," at his home in Chatham, Mass., on Cape Cod, Mickey Bergman, Vice President of the Richardson Center for Global Engagement, said in a statement Saturday morning.

"He lived his entire life in the service of others — including both his time in government and his subsequent career helping to free people held hostage or wrongfully detained abroad," Bergman said. "There was no person that Governor Richardson would not speak with if it held the promise of returning a person to freedom. The world has lost a champion for those held unjustly abroad and I have lost a mentor and a dear friend.”

