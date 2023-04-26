Jerry Apodaca, who in 1974 was elected New Mexico's first Hispanic governor in the modern era and pushed for added minority representation on the nation's corporate boards after he left politics, died Wednesday afternoon in Santa Fe.
He was 88.
Apodaca's son, Jeff Apodaca, said his father — who chaired President Jimmy Carter's Council on Physical Fitness after leaving the Governor's Office — had been in declining health in the past few years. Jeff Apodaca said the former governor may have suffered a stroke at his home.
"His legacy is not that he was the first Latino governor elected," Jeff Apodaca said in a telephone interview. "His legacy was that he opened doors for minorities, Hispanics, women in the state and around the country."
Born Oct. 3, 1934, in Las Cruces, Apodaca was a star football player at Las Cruces High School and was recruited to the University of New Mexico. After graduating, he took a job as a football coach at Albuquerque's Valley High School before returning to Las Cruces to get into the insurance business.
Apodaca, a Democrat, was elected to the state Senate in 1965 and served until 1974, when he ran for governor and defeated Republican Joe Skeen.
Competitive and sometimes combative, Apodaca pushed hard for a variety of reforms in state government, specifically pointing his attention at education in New Mexico. The building that houses the state's Public Education Department is named in his honor.
Governors were limited to four-year nonconsecutive terms in the 1970s. When Apodaca left office at the end of 1978, he remained active in business and helped found Hispanic magazine in the late 1980s. He also was named to the UNM Board of Regents.