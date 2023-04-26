Jerry Apodaca, who in 1974 was elected New Mexico's first Hispanic governor in the modern era and pushed for added minority representation on the nation's corporate boards after he left politics, died Wednesday afternoon in Santa Fe.

He was 88.

Apodaca's son, Jeff Apodaca, said his father — who chaired President Jimmy Carter's Council on Physical Fitness after leaving the Governor's Office — had been in declining health in the past few years. Jeff Apodaca said the former governor may have suffered a stroke at his home.

